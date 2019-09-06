QUENTIN — Franklin County has only had two Super Bowl Champions during its rich football history with Jamie Collins being the most recent.
Roxie native Greg Briggs captured a Super Bowl ring as a Special Teams player in 1995 with the Dallas Cowboys. Then 19 years later, Collins earned his ring as the Patriots’ starting linebacker in 2014.
He became a Pro Bowler in 2015, a first for a Franklin County native. Collins then took a 21⁄2-year detour to Cleveland in 2016, one that allowed him to become a multi-millionaire on the open market before returning to New England.
He’s on a one-year deal now with the Patriots, and through the preseason, he’s rekindled those playmaking abilities that everyone around Franklin County saw as a teenager.
“I’ll never forget I was watching Jamie on film and he picked off a pass one handed and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said. “I was at Ole Miss at the time, and we already had his cousin Marcus Tillman up there and we had offers to his other two cousins, Bo and Josh, too, but Jamie was a junior and a true gamechanger.”
Orgeron was right about Collins being a gamechanger. After Ole Miss fired him in November of 2007, Orgeron was hired as the recruiting coordinator at Tennessee in January 2009.
And his first call was to Collins.
“I tried to get him at Ole Miss when I was there,”Orgeron said. “I then tried to get him to Tennessee when Lane (Kiffin) hired me a week before signing day. You could just tell Jamie was special.”
Collins signed with Southern Miss over SEC & ACC offers, mainly due to all the coaching shakeups at the big schools. He was once an Auburn commit, but flipped to USM after the Tigers let Tommy Tuberville go.
“I didn’t know where we would play him, but I knew he would find a spot somewhere pretty easy,” Tuberville said of Collins’ recruitment. “I remember the first time I saw the young man, he caught a football while jumping over a high jump bar at track practice, the bar was six foot tall. He then proceeded to do a series of backflips after that and caught a pass. I looked at my assistant coaches and said offer him right now.”
Jamie flirted with late offers from Tennessee and Florida State, but in the end signed with Southern Miss because it felt like home.
After coming to USM as a ball-hawking safety, he left there as a linebacker. New England took notice, and drafted him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
Six years later, he’s back with the Patriots but with a different mindset
“It’s exciting to be back,” Collins said of returning to New England. “I wanted to come back.”
He had other teams woo him, but familiarity with New England’s system and coaches stood out as his favorite destination.
“Winning means a lot,” Collins said. “Just do your job here.”
As a former Franklin County Bulldog standout, Jamie grew accustomed to winning at an early age.
He quarterbacked the Bulldogs to their first and only Class 3A State Football Championship in 2006 — as a sophomore.
“Those high school memories are always with me,” he said. “Those were some good times.”
Collins helped Franklin County advance in the playoffs that year with a last-second, 50-yard touchdown run down the sidelines, against Collins High School in the quarterfinals. Many still call the epic play “The Jamie Run” in Franklin County.
After leading his team back to the 3A title game as a junior, he played through a back injury his senior season to help the Bulldogs to the South State finals in 2008.
From 2006-08, Franklin County went a combined 37-4 with Collins in the lineup.
A skilled basketball player, Collins once dunked 10-times in a playoff game in 2009. Windmills, 360-degrees, tomahawk or double- clutch, there wasn’t a dunk he couldn’t perform.
“(The) most athletic player I ever coached,” former Franklin County basketball coach Chris Jordan said. “Without a doubt, the most athletic player I ever coached.”
Collins’ 42-inch vertical, 4.59 speed in the 40-yard dash, and 11-7 (139-inches) broad jump at the 2013 NFL Combine is still highly regarded due to his ability to achieve those numbers with his 250-pound frame.
With Collins back in New England, the focus of regaining his big-play swagger will follow him nearly every snap this season. And it’s going to be a bittersweet feeling, walking out that Gillette Stadium tunnel amidst the roars of the crowd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.