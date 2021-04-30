From Cat to Dog: McComb's Young signs with Hinds

For the past five years, Deondrea Young has made her mark with the McComb Tigers girls basketball program. Now she will get the chance to do that for a junior college team after the senior signed Wednesday afternoon inside the McComb gym to play at Hinds Community College.
“I’m actually excited because I get to move to the next level,” she said. “A lot of people don’t get this opportunity. I get to learn from my mistakes and keep moving. It is time to put my big girl pants on.”
Young chose to sign with the Bulldogs despite getting interest from Southwest, Co-Lin and Mississippi Delta.
The size of the campus in Utica was an important feature that drew Young in.
“It is small and it is just for me, it feels like home,” she said. “I don’t like big places and it fit for me.”
Another important factor that went into Young’s decision to sign with the Bulldogs is the relationship that she has with teammate Allaijah Gamble, who just recently put the pen to the paper as well by signing with Hinds.
“It wasn’t a coincidence, we planned on going to the same college,” she said. “We had different offers and it just didn’t fit right for us. She was going to go to Hinds and I was going to go to Southwest. I visited Hinds and I said that this is the perfect fit for me.”
In 21 games this season, Young averaged 10 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.3 steals per game from her forward position. When she gets to Hinds, she isn’t quite sure where Coach Jackie Martin-Glass will use her, but she said she will adapt.
Young gave plenty of credit to McComb coach Charlton Grey adding that playing for him was enjoyable.
“It was fun and he is very lovable,” she said. “He will pick you up when you are down. And I just have to keep it in my head, when I am down to keep going, you have people watching you at all times.”
She also wanted to give praise to her current and former teammates who helped her develop her game over the years.
“They are very aggressive and they want you to be better, they don’t talk you down,” she said. “They won’t be hard with you no matter how bad you do, they pick you up. I can get strong and focus on my shot.”
For Grey, seeing someone like Young get better over the years and earn a chance to play for a junior college brings him a great sense of pride. He adds that Hinds is getting a good player.
“They are getting outstanding defender, a young lady who is enthusiastic about learning the game and I think with her perimeter game, her post game and her defense, Deondrea Young is going to be a special player at Hinds,” he said.
