The Parklane Pioneers knew they would be tested with a pair of contests at the Copiah Christmas Tournament, and despite putting up a strong effort, the girls could not pull out wins in the end, falling to Clinton Christian 48-41 on Friday and losing to Brookhaven Academy 57-51 on Saturday.
“Against Clinton Christian it really looked like we have been out for a few days with the Christmas holiday and it showed,” Parklane head coach Bruce Allsup said. “We just didn’t play well and make plays at the end of the game to win the game. On Saturday we played Brookhaven for a third time and it is always hard to beat a team three times. That game went into overtime and I thought that we looked a lot more into it then the first game back. We are going to take these loses and learn from them.”
In Friday’s loss to the Warriors, the Pioneers (13-3) got a balanced scoring attack for much of the contest and it started showing early on when four different players registered points in the first quarter.
That number grew to five in the second quarter as Emme Wallace joined the fray with a 3-pointer. However, the presence of CCA’s Iris Farve was well known in the first half as she put up nine of her game-high 15 points.
Despite leading 22-21 heading into the third quarter, the Pioneers went cold offensively getting only seven points in the period. Defensively, they had trouble slowing down Grace Murray who took over the scoring reigns for the Warriors. She finished with 14 points.
In the final quarter, free throws from Hollis, a basket from Alli Albritton and a 3-pointer from Alexis Tran helped pace the Pioneers, but it wasn’t enough as they came up short in the end. Albritton and Hollis scored 10 points apiece to lead Parklane, while Tran finished with eight.
On Saturday, both the Pioneers and the Cougars got off to solid starts with balanced offensive scoring. Parklane got a solid mix of 2-point baskets to compliment 3-pointers from Albriton and Tran. The score was tied at 14 heading into the second quarter.
Albritton and Tran continued to shine in the second with a combined three 3-pointers between the pair.
In the third quarter, Albritton caught fire scoring 14 of Parklane’s 18 points in the period. The other points came at the charity stripe with a pair of free throws apiece from Lacey Dumas and Liberty Gillihan. Gillihan shot 6-of-8 from the free throw line on the night.
Leading 46-40, Parklane as a whole struggled. The offense could not get back into rhythm while the defense had difficulty slowing down the resurgent Cougars.
After forcing overtime, BA carried that momentum over into the extra period before walking away with the win. Albritton finished with 26 points to lead the Pioneers.
