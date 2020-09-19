It was the start to district play that the Centreville Academy Tigers had hoped for as they set the tone early with stout defensive and offensive play Friday night in a 38-22 home win over Amite School Center.
The Tiger (2-2, 1-0) defense, led by linebackers Ace Sellers and Wyatt Roy, got off to a strong start forcing the Rebel (2-3, 0-1) offense to punt on their first two positions after giving up a total of 12 yards.
CA's offense took over deep in its own territory after a block in the back penalty on the return.
From there, quarterback Peyton Jones wasted little time as he found Ben Garret for a 38-yard reception.
The Tigers began to get into rhythm, pushing down the field on the ground with big runs from Kason Clark and Konner Poche. Clark eventually finished of the 89-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion to give the CA an early 8-0 lead.
CA began its second drive its own 23-yard line before Jones found another Caleb Kinabrew for a big gain taking the Tiger offense out of the shadows of their own endzone.
After a couple of penalties hurt the Tigers, including one that negated a touchdown, Jones and his offense overcame the self-inflicted wounds, scoring their second touchdown of the evening on a 5-yard run by Clark. The 2-point conversion was successful making the score 16-0.
The Rebel offense struggled to find its footing as the Tiger defense forced a fumble that was recovered by Ben Garret. However the CA offense could not capitalize on the turnover.
Once again, the Tiger defense forced another turnover. This time it was safety Tucker Lobrano who snagged an interception setting the Tigers up at the Rebel 45-yard line.
During the ensuing drive, CA’s offense wasted very little time scoring on just it's third play from scrimmage as Lobrano rand the ball in from 35 yards out. Clark added the 2-point conversion and the Tigers found themselves up 24-0 early in the second quarter.
ASC found some success on its next possession, marching down to Tiger 20 but ultimately the defense held and forced a turnover on downs.
Jones and the Tiger offense scored quickly as he was able to find Kinabrew on the second play of the drive for an 80-yard touchdown reception. The Tigers added the 2-point conversion on a Jones to Garrett 3-yard reception. The Tigers took a commanding 32-0 lead into the locker room at the half.
The Tigers would give up three touchdowns in the second half and add one more of their own with a kickoff return by Kinabrew.
The Rebels began to get into a rhythm in the second half getting two and 60-yard touchdown runs form Jasen Mellinger and a 12-yard score from Colby Longmire but it wasn't enough as CA ran out the clock to preserve the win.
"We didn't play our best game of the year," ASC head coach Joe Weaver said. "We had a lost of missed assignments and missed tackles. We did a pretty good job of playing physical and that was one of our goals. We still have to get better with the execution of everything that we do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.