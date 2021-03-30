Parklane drops pair of contests against Jackson Prep

Following Tuesday’s heartbreaking 1-0 road loss to Jackson Prep, the Parklane Pioneers were not only aiming to right the ship but close out the series with a pair of victories over their rivals from Flowood.
But the Patriots displayed pristine pitching and timely hitting, handing the Pioneers a 7-0 Game 1 loss and a 10-2 defeat in Game 2 Friday evening.
“There are a couple of things, number one is that we have some improvement to do. Number two, we have a lot of inexperienced guys and for them that was their first fire, that was their first time being in there,” Parklane head coach Robert Young said. “We’ve had some games but if you go back and look at it, that was the first time that this lineup and this defense and some of these pitchers have been in the fire like that.”
In Game 1, the Pioneers (11-5, 0-3) struggled against Patriot starter Mason Nichols. The senior and Ole Miss commit finished with 14 strikeouts.
Parklane starter Jacob Gazzo got off to a strong start as well giving up only one run through the first three innings of play.
However, in the fourth, he ran into some trouble as Prep plated six more runs, putting Parklane down 7-0. He finished the evening with three strikeouts.
The young Pioneers continued to fight but could not find a consistent enough offense to get back into the ball game. Offensively, Gazzo provided the lone hit for the Pioneers.
In the nightcap, Prep put Parklane in an immediate hole by plating a pair of runs in the first inning before adding another in the second.
Parklane tried to respond, but in similar fashion to the first game, struggled to get into rhythm offensively as Prep starter Will Gibbs proved to be a thorn in the Pioneers’ side.
Through the first three innings, Gibbs struck out eight of the nine batters he faced.
Two innings later, the deficit for the Pioneers grew to six following an RBI double and a sacrifice fly.
The following inning, the Pioneers answered back. Conner Wilson led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a balk. Two batters later, he scored when Gazzo hit a single into center field.
After the Patriots added four more runs in the sixth, the Pioneers scored their second in the bottom half of the inning when Micah Weeks touched home on a passed ball.
Parklane returns to action tonight, hosting Presbyterian Christian.
