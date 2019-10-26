LOCAL
Jackson Prep 31, Parklane Aca. 28, 2OT
North Pike 48, Raymond 8
South Pike 14, Lanier 0
Lawrence County 20, McComb 13 (Thu.)
Centreville Aca. 32, Newton Co. Aca. 0
Sylva-Bay Aca. 16, Amite School 0
Mount Olive 38, Salem 8
West Marion 42, Tylertown 13 (Thu.)
Amite County 36, Enterprise 15 (Thu.)
Bogue Chitto 44, West Lincoln 36 (Thu.)
Pine 31, Kentwood 26 (Thu.)
STATE
Biggersville 36, Falkner 0
Briarfield, La. 52, Rebul Aca. 0
Brookhaven 13, Jim Hill 12
Brookhaven Academy 10, River Oaks, La. 3
Carroll Aca. 18, Central Holmes 7
Center Hill 35, Saltillo 0
Coldwater 28, Thrasher 20
Corinth 41, Ripley 0
Deer Creek School 28, Kemper Aca. 0
Greenwood 28, Clarksdale 0
Gulfport 35, D'Iberville 28
Harrison Central 20, Hancock 14, OT
Holmes County Central 14, Callaway 0
Horn Lake 24, Hernando 0
Humphreys Aca. 58, Hebron Christian 12
Indianola Aca. 33, Canton Aca. 7
Jackson Aca. 23, Starkville Aca. 7
Jefferson Davis County 18, Magee 16
Kosciusko 19, Northeast Lauderdale 15
Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 40, Northpoint Christian 0
LeFlore 32, Ray Brooks 0
Leake Aca. 19, Simpson Aca. 0
Lee Academy-Clarksdale 36, Marshall Aca. 0
Louisville 39, Leake Central 0
Lumberton 28, Resurrection Catholic 3
Mendenhall 14, Northeast Jones 7
Moss Point 31, Pass Christian 28
Neshoba Central 42, Ridgeland 28
New Albany 34, Tishomingo County 13
Newton County 34, Florence 7
North Sunflower Aca. 62, Prentiss Christian 24
Oxford 10, Olive Branch 0
Park Place Christian Academy 38, Benton Academy 6
Pascagoula 35, East Central 25
Perry Central 12, Collins 2
Pisgah 34, Riverside 16
Provine 13, Cleveland Central 6
Senatobia 21, Independence 7
Smithville 34, TCPS 26
St. Aloysius 35, Cathedral 18
St. Joseph-Greenville 56, Porter's Chapel Aca. 0
Tunica Academy 38, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 0
Walnut 20, Strayhorn 17
Warren Central 13, Clinton 6
Wayne Aca. 46, Winston Aca. 14
West Jones 38, Natchez 12
West Point 35, Columbus 6
Winona Christian 26, Oak Hill Aca. 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Union Christian Academy, La. vs. Manchester Aca., ccd.
