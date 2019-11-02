LOCAL
South Pike 30, North Pike 14
Jackson Aca. 15, Parklane Aca. 14
McComb 34, Raymond 6
Bogue Chitto 55, Loyd Star 22
Centreville Aca. 30, Greenville Christian 22
Jefferson Davis County 28, Tylertown 14
Jefferson County 44, Franklin Co. 6
Resurrection Catholic 42, Salem 12
Kentwood 25, St. Helena Central 12
STATE
Amanda Elzy 40, Humphreys 0
Amite County 32, West Lincoln 8
Amory 56, Belmont 35
Ashland 18, Thrasher 6
Baldwyn 49, Falkner 0
Bay Springs 20, Heidelberg 6
Biggersville def. H.W. Byers, forfeit
Biloxi 28, Hancock 7
Booneville 49, Nettleton 6
Brandon 42, Northwest Rankin 7
Brookhaven 48, Natchez 32
Calhoun City 50, J.Z. George 7
Charleston 38, Palmer 0
Choctaw County 31, Hatley 7
Clinton 42, Greenville 14
Collins 32, St. Patrick 13
Columbia 24, Magee 14
Corinth 40, North Pontotoc 7
Crystal Springs 40, St. Andrew's 0
D'Iberville 33, Harrison Central 6
DeSoto Central 31, Southaven 28
DeSoto, Ark. 50, North Sunflower Aca. 14
Deer Creek School 46, Calhoun Aca. 6
East Central 30, Pearl River Central 17
East Union 37, Strayhorn 14
East Webster 34, Bruce 0
Enterprise Clarke 37, Puckett 0
Faith Academy, Ala. 34, Lumberton 14
Florence 3, Richland 0
Forest 28, Kemper County 18
Forest Hill 33, South Jones 16
French Camp 45, Vardaman 20
Greene County 41, Purvis 13
Greenwood 34, Yazoo City 0
Grenada 45, Center Hill 28
Gulfport 21, Ocean Springs 10
Hattiesburg 45, Gautier 21
Hazlehurst 43, Port Gibson 8
Holmes County Central 50, Ridgeland 20
Independence 34, Byhalia 12
Itawamba AHS 28, Caledonia 21
Kossuth 44, Alcorn Central 8
Lafayette 27, Columbus 10
Lake Cormorant 24, Saltillo 0
Lanier 22, Lawrence County 6
Laurel 40, Wingfield 0
LeFlore 52, Ethel 0
Leake Central 29, Choctaw Central 0
Louisville 55, Kosciusko 7
Madison Central 36, Germantown 23
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 21, Oak Forest, La. 7
Meridian 23, Terry 12
Mooreville 42, South Pontotoc 21
Myrtle 34, Coldwater 8
Nanih Waiya 41, Smithville 20
Neshoba Central 41, Cleveland Central 13
New Albany 48, Ripley 21
Newton County 35, Northeast Jones 7
North Panola 51, Holly Springs 6
Northpoint Christian 10, Harding Academy, Tenn. 7
Noxapater 40, Hamilton 13
Noxubee County 25, Aberdeen 14
Oak Grove 31, Pearl 7
Olive Branch 12, Lewisburg 0
Oxford 36, Hernando 6
Pass Christian 38, St. Stanislaus 35
Pelahatchie 47, Morton 16
Perry Central 20, North Forrest 8
Petal 42, George County 7
Philadelphia 28, Union 12
Picayune 63, Pascagoula 14
Pontotoc 17, Shannon 14
Poplarville 35, Sumrall 0
Quitman 34, Mendenhall 12
Raleigh 28, Velma Jackson 21
Richton 45, Mount Olive 24
Rosa Fort 31, Gentry 0
Sebastopol 33, Leake County 0
Senatobia 17, Water Valley 10, OT
Shaw 26, Ray Brooks 14
Simmons 22, West Tallahatchie 0
South Delta 28, Pisgah 19
South Panola 35, Murrah 8
Southeast Lauderdale 33, Clarkdale 0
St. Joseph-Madison 33, Riverside 0
St. Martin 56, West Harrison 21
Starkville 50, Warren Central 24
Stone 48, Forrest Co. AHS 20
Stringer 42, Sacred Heart 7
TCPS 49, Okolona 25
Taylorsville 41, Mize 6
Tupelo 28, Horn Lake 20
Vancleave 37, Bay 21
Walnut 36, Mantachie 12
Wayne County 48, Long Beach 7
Wesson 41, Enterprise Lincoln 7
West Jones 49, Jim Hill 22
West Lauderdale 34, Northeast Lauderdale 20
West Marion 40, Seminary 0
West Point 49, New Hope 3
Wilkinson County Christian Academy 48, Prentiss Christian 6
Winona 35, Ruleville 7
Yazoo County 44, McLaurin 7
Class 2A
Play-In
Delta Aca. 48, Lee Academy, Ark. 8
Humphreys Aca. 47, Claiborne, La. 20
Kemper Aca. 40, Hebron Christian 8
Class 3A
Play-In
Carroll Aca. 52, Newton Co. Aca. 0
Central Holmes 46, Glenbrook, La. 27
Indianola Aca. 35, Tunica Academy 6
Class 4A
Play-In
Brookhaven Academy 27, Kirk Aca. 0
Cathedral 44, Winston Aca. 18
Columbia Aca. 40, Clinton Christian Academy 12
North Delta 24, Canton Aca. 17
Class 5A
Play-In
Adams Christian 41, St. Aloysius 10
Hartfield Academy 21, Park Place Christian Academy 0
Leake Aca. 33, Simpson Aca. 24
Starkville Aca. 35, Magnolia Heights 30
