Entering Friday’s contest, the Amite School Center Rebels — fighting for their playoff lives — were hoping to get a win over Cathedral to help their chances.
However, the Rebels could not keep up with the Green Wave, falling 60-7.
“We turned the ball over four times and three were returned for touchdowns. You can’t turn the ball over against a good team,” ASC head coach Joe Weaver said.
Despite the score, Weaver was very pleased to see his team continuing to play hard in the contest
“Our kids never not one time in that game stopped going full speed and stopped going after them” he said. “I was very happy with the effort put forth. They played hard but against a team like Cathedral who can throw the ball and run the ball; they are fast, they are big and you can’t turn the ball over four times.”
The Rebels (1-8, 0-2) quickly fell behind in the first quarter as the Green Wave raced out to a 13-0 lead following a touchdown runs of 69 and 12 yards, respectively.
After finding itself down 20-0 in the second quarter, ASC responded with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Jesse Mellinger to Zack Cothren. And with the Jacob Weaver extra point, the Rebels pulled closer at 20-7.
But all it seemed to do was inspire Cathedral to fight back and it did so in a big way scoring four more touchdowns in the quarter on runs of three and 60 yards, a 45-yard pass and a pick-6. At the half, the Rebels trailed 47-7.
The Green Wave got right back to work in the third with a 20-yard touchdown run and followed that up with another pick-6 putting ASC down 60-7.
Cothren led the Rebels with three catches for 53 yards to go along with his one score.
Weaver said that even though his team has had a rough go this year, it is still eligible to qualify for the 3A playoffs.
“The top 12 go out of 17 in 3A,” he said. “We are No. 12 right now and we are playing No. 11 and No. 13 is .10 of a point behind us. Basically, our playoffs start this week. It is not officially the playoffs but if we win, we are guaranteed to move forward. If we lose then we are hoping that things work out for us. We are going in with the mindset that it is win and you are in.”
The Rebels will close the regular season Friday at Sylva Bay.
(0) comments
