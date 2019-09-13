Parklane defense shines in win over St. Aloysius

All season long, much of the focus for Parklane has been on the offense and how good it is with moving the ball on the ground.
Friday night, the Pioneer defense proved it can be just as good, following a 35-7 rout of St. Aloysius at home. It was the first matchup on the football field between the two schools.
“The defense stepped up and really played one of the best games that they (have) played all year,” Parklane head coach Brian Stutzman said. “We had some good licks and we were flying to the ball and our secondary coverage was good for the most part. I was really proud of our defense. They really stepped it up tonight.”
The Pioneers (3-1) took possession first and tried to set the tone early, but a fumble by Taylor Alford gave the ball to the Flashes (2-2). However, the Parklane defense stepped up forcing a 3-and-out.
The stop seemed to build some momentum for the Pioneers. Brady Warner who started at quarterback for the injured Braxton Cooksey, helped orchestrate a 15-play, 83-yard drive which culminated with a 5-yard touchdown run by Alford. Wyatt Lampton added the extra point putting Parklane up 7-0.
St. Aloysius tried to answer, but the Parklane defense continued its stellar play, keeping the Flashes from getting anything going.
Following a punt, the Pioneers went back to work on the ground. The combination of Alford, Ethan Lindsey and Brady Wilson pushed the ball down the field before Wilson capped-off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run. With the Lampton PAT, Parklane increased its lead to 14-0 at the half.
“We run a pretty simple offense with the mindset of ‘run over the other team.’ And I’d say that tonight once we kicked it into our second gear, there was no stopping us,” said Wilson who had 195 yards and a score on 33 carries.
On the second play of the third quarter, the Flashes got a 19-yard run by Alvin Brown III not only marking the first time St. Aloysius was able to cross the 50-yard line, but also the first 1st down of the contest for the visitors.
Leading by a pair of scores, the Pioneers tried to add to their advantage but a fumble on a short run by Ethan Lindsey gave the ball back to the Flashes.
But Lindsey quickly regained his composure and helped lead the Pioneer defense to yet another 3-and-out giving the ball right back to Parklane.
And the Pioneers used that opportunity to add more points on the scoreboard. On the seventh play of the drive, Alford took the handoff and got behind the 6-foot-4, 295-pound Jack McKenzie, who was a lead blocker on the play, and rumbled into the end zone from 23-yards out increasing the advantage to 21-0 with 2:13 to go in the third quarter.
“I ran through the hole and I feel him (Alford) tugging on my jersey behind me and I looked for white jerseys in front of me and tried to take them out of the play, one at a time, and I kept going until I got to the end zone,” McKenzie said.
On St. Aloysius’s next drive, the Flashes got on the board when Upshaw found Brown with an 18-yard touchdown pass, cutting the Pioneer lead down to 14 at 21-7.
However, the Pioneers answered right back as Alford scored his third touchdown on the night, this time a 25-yard run, putting Parklane ahead 28-7. After the game, the senior said that it was good to get back on the right track after suffering a loss last week.
“It is a confidence booster coming back from PCS,” he said. “We should have won (last week). It worked out tonight.”
Alford carried the ball 26 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns.
Sophomore back Ben McGregor got into the mix, late in the game adding a 5-yard rushing touchdown to cap off the scoring for the night.
After the game, Lindsey reflected on the way that his defense got off to a strong start in the first half.
“I thought in the first half that the defense played as well as we’ve played all season,” he said. “Last week we had some tough breaks and we fixed the spots where we were weak. Running ‘Mike’ linebacker, I’m in charge of making sure everyone is in position and I’ve couldn’t have asked for a anything better, they do their jobs and give it all that they got, and it makes my job easier.”
Next up for Parklane is a road game against Central Hinds.
