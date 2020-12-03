Stutzman resigns as Parklane football coach

The six-year run for Brian Stutzman as head football coach at Parklane Academy ended this week when he stepped down from the position.
Parklane Athletic Director Chuck Freeman said that Stutzman spoke with school headmaster Jack Henderson Monday morning before turning in his resignation.
Stutzman will return to his native Centreville to coach at Centreville Academy, the place where he was employed prior to taking over as the Pioneers coach in 2015.
“He will continue his teaching duties for the remainder of the semester (and) he will start his duties at Centreville in January,” Freeman said.
In his six years as the head coach at Parklane, Stutzman has made his mark with the Pioneers.
He compiled an overall record of 36-34.
“He brought some toughness back to the football program,” Freeman said.
And while Stutzman finished with a record above .500, his best season by far at Parklane came in 2017 when he took the Pioneers to the MAIS Class AAAA-Division I state title game.
“He did a good job of leading us in 2017. He took them to the state championship game,” Freeman said. “He compiled a 10-3 record that year and beat MRA (Madison-Ridgeland Academy) and beat JA (Jackson Academy) twice for the first victories over Jackson schools in many years.”
After Stutzman stepped down Monday morning, the job opening was posted soon afterward.
“We are taking applications through Dec. 11,” Freeman said. “We will compile the applications and try to choose what we feel is the best three to five candidates, bring those guys in for interviews and hopefully be able to negotiate a contract and get someone to hopefully be on board for the second semester.”
In addition to coaching varsity football, Stutzman also taught social studies and physical education classes at Parklane.
Freeman adds that he wants the new coach to pick up where Stutzman left off.
“We want to hopefully get someone in that is going to hit the ground running and try to gain back some of the success that Brian had three years ago,” he said. “Brian inherited a program that in the year prior to him coming had a 3-8 record. In 2015 Brian went 5-7 and lost a playoff game, in 2016 he went 5-6 and lost a playoff game.”
Calls to Stutzman for comment were not returned as of Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.