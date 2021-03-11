Tiger comeback stalls against Wildcats

A late rally came up short for the McComb Tigers on Tuesday as they lost to Silliman 9-6 in the Parklane Spring Break Tournament.
Despite the loss, McComb head coach Dusty Davis was proud of his team’s fight late in the ball game, believing it was definitely a positive to take away.
“Losing is never fun, but you always want your team to fight until the end,” he said. “That shows us that we do have something more in us that I haven’t yet seen this year.”
The Tigers (2-7) immediately fell behind when the Wildcats plated a couple of runs on a fielder’s choice and an error during consecutive at bats to jump ahead 2-0.
McComb then responded in the bottom half of the first inning. LaMarcus Miller doubled to start off before the Tigers got singles from Edric Spurlock and Kilaryn Young to cut the Silliman lead in half at 2-1.
The momentum, however, went right back on the other side the following inning. The Wildcats got a two-run triple, increasing their lead to 4-1.
Both teams were retired in order in the third before the Wildcat offense came alive again in the fourth. A McComb error resulted in a run before Silliman got a pair of RBI singles and another run on a passed ball, putting the Tigers down 8-1.
McComb managed a run in the fourth as Spurlock scored on a passed ball to cut the deficit to six. But the Wildcats once again put McComb down by seven, scoring one again in the top of the fifth.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Tigers rallied with one out and the bases loaded. After Mook Dillon scored on a passed ball, Galvin Speight doubled, Ja’Marcus Pittman hit into a fielder’s choice and Jaylin Speight reached on an error —all in ensuing at bats — each plated a run pulling McComb within three at 9-6.
With one last shot in the bottom of the seventh, the Tigers could not get another rally going, falling to the Wildcats.
McComb will enjoy a few days off before getting back to it early next week.
“We’ve got a break right now for spring break,” Davis said. “We start back up Tuesday with Salem.”
