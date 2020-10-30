North Pike scratches out overtime win over South Pike

Just prior to Friday’s regular season finale between South Pike and host North Pike, Jaguar head coach Matt Mock — coaching in his first Pike vs. Pike game — said that this was just another day at the office for his team, brushing aside the hype surrounding the much-anticipated game.
But by the time the final horn sounded it didn’t feel anything like that.
A defensive stand on a two-point conversion in overtime followed by a game-tying touchdown and a game-winning extra point by Jace Brown sealed a 27-26 victory for the Jaguars over the Eagles.
“It was a lot of fun, it went back-and-forth,” Mock said. “If you didn’t care who won the game, you would have looked at yourself and said 'hey man, that was a lot of fun watching those two teams go at it.'”
After missing an extra point earlier in the game, the overtime kick for Brown was not only the game-winner for the Jaguars (6-2, 4-1), but also a bit of redemption for the junior who missed an extra point earlier in the game.
“I was just trying to make a comeback for myself, do it for my brothers do it for my team,” he said. “They were all depending on me so I had to come out and show what I had.”
Despite the score being close in the latter stages of the contest, the Jaguars got off to a strong start on both sides of the ball.
North Pike’s defense forced three-and-out on the Eagles’ (5-3, 3-1) first two drives while the offense got a pair of touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Cardell McDowell, the first going 65-yards to Jermarius Lewis and the second being a 3-yarder to Jacoby Matthews giving the hosts a 13-0 advantage at the 2:46 mark in the first quarter.
Following the pair of three-and-outs, the defense recorded its first takeaway of the evening when senior Fred Lewis snagged a tipped pass giving the Jaguars prime field position at the Eagle 20 yard line.
“My nose guard (Ladarrion Felder) tipped it and all that I saw was the ball,” said the senior linebacker who finished also finished with a fumble caused and fumble recovery in the contest. “I was going to go to the outside but I went up the middle, ran somebody over and got some yards for the offense.”
Despite having the great field position, the Eagle defense flexed its muscle as well, forcing an incomplete pass on a fake punt attempt giving the ball back to its offense as the final seconds of the first quarter ticked off of the clock.
Royal and the South Pike offense continued to struggle, however, and it wasn’t long before North Pike recorded another interception as Thomas May stepped in front of a pass inside the Jaguar five-yard line.
And once again the Eagle defense stepped up, stripping McDowell in the end zone before Buddy Felder fell on the loose ball for the touchdown pulling South Pike within seven at 13-6.
Even though he fumbled in the end zone on the previous drive, McDowell didn’t let that mistake get to him. He helped orchestrate a 72-yard drive implementing a heavy dose of the run game led by senior Damuriyon Montgomery and junior Jermarius Lewis. Success was found keeping the ball on the ground but the key play of the drive was a 51-yard pass from McDowell to Lewis setting the Jaguars up with a goal-to-go scenario. Three plays later, McDowell snuck into the end zone from a yard out, extending the lead to 20-6.
“It felt great setting the tone in the first half,” said McDowell who recorded three passing touchdowns and a rushing score on the evening.
Early in the second half, a revitalized Eagle bunch made its mark. An interception by Izavious Crossely gave the ball and the momentum to the visitors from Magnolia. And just three plays into the ensuing drive, the Eagles cut the lead to eight following a 37-yard touchdown pass from Royal to LaJarion Martin.
Both teams traded turnovers and punts to close out the third quarter of play.
When it seemed like the Eagles were behind the 8-ball, they turn to one of their playmakers to get them out of a rut. Despite struggling to get his game going on the ground, senior Kam Reynolds decided he would help his team through the air. He hauled in a bubble screen from Royal and sliced through the Jaguars defense and into the end zone on a 68-yard touchdown reception. A successful two-point conversion was added to tie the game at 20 with only :49 to go.
Arguably the biggest contributor on defense for South Pike made his mark once again on the ensuing drive as Felder recorded his second interception and third takeaway of the night giving the Eagles the ball at the Jaguar 30-yard line.
However, South Pike could not put the ball into the end zone and both teams went into overtime.
On the first OT possession, South Pike punched it in on a Royal 7-yard run but the two-point conversion was no good.
Hoping to take advantage, the Jaguars answered right back as McDowell tossed his third touchdown of the game and second to Matthews tying the game once again at 26.
“The play before that I said to coach that the seam is open, please run it and he called it,” Matthews said. “We snapped the ball and threw it and I caught it for the touchdown.”
The win marks the first for the Jaguars over the Eagles since 2017.
After the game, South Pike head coach Brinson Wall said that a slow first half hurt but he was happy with the way his team battled back in the second.
“We played hard,” he said. “We didn’t play very well but we played hard. We struggled early in the first half and the Jaguars played well on defense against us. We are on to next week now and we will try to figure out what we can do to get better.”
Both the Eagles and Jaguars are playoff bound but seeding has yet to be determined.
