It was a tough go Friday night for Amite School Center as the Rebels could not match the speed of Glenbrook Apaches, falling 56-18 on the road.
"Our guys fought tooth and nail," ASC head coach Joe Weaver said. "The score does not indicate how the game actually went. We played well, but they were so much stronger and so much faster than us."
The Rebels (2-4) struck first as fullback Dallas Fair flashed his skills as a passer, connecting with Jesse Mellinger on an 82-yard touchdown strike. Fair added the two-point conversion giving ASC the early 8-0 lead.
However, the Apaches responded with three-consecutive scoring drives, two of which were rushing touchdowns and the other through the air, taking a 21-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
After another Glenbrook rushing touchdown early in the second quarter, ASC answered back, but this time on special teams as Jasen Mellinger returned the ensuing kickoff 81-yards for the score. The PAT was missed but the Rebels inched closer, making the score 28-12.
Prior to the half, the Apaches added two more rushing touchdowns as they began to pull away.
Zach Cothren then got into the act for ASC early in the third quarter with a rushing touchdown from six yards out, pulling the Rebels closer at 42-18. But Glenbrook got a kick return for a score and a rushing touchdown later in the quarter to pull away.
Weaver adds that it was a challenge having to try and slow down the speed of Glenbrook and he is proud of the way his team never quit fighting.
"That was actually our whole goal coming in, to not give up and not stop what we were doing, to keep pushing through with what we were doing," he said. "We accomplished our goal and we never stopped."
Another factor Weaver talked about was the level of competition his team has on the non-district slate and how it gets his guys ready to compete when district play rolls around.
“I think that was it for us tonight, we played some stiff competition, he added.”
The Rebels return to action next week with district play as they will travel to Decatur to face Newton County Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.