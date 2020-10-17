A second-consecutive district win and a share of the 7-2A lead was at stake Friday night for the host Amite County Trojans but the visiting Wesson Cobras proved to be too much for the hosts to handle as they fell 39-0.
The Cobras received the opening kickoff and the Trojans came through with a big defensive stand getting a sack from Damion Horton and Nick Stewart to force Wesson into punting on their first possession.
The Trojans (1-6, 1-2), who were without their starting quarterback Kobe Johnson for the game, couldn’t get anything going on their first drive and were forced to punt.
The Cobras got to the punter before he got the kick off and took over on the Amite County 30 yard line.
Wesson wasted no time with quarterback Will Loy hitting Chris Davis on the first play of the drive for a touchdown giving the visitors a 6-0 advantage.
Amite County looked to respond, but lost a fumble that was recovered by Wesson on the Cobras 44-yard line.
Once again, the passing game proved to be successful for Wesson as Loy found Davis, this time from 56 yards out for a touchdown putting the Trojans down 12-0.
Amite County continued to try and find their footing offensively without their leader, but an interception by Davis — returned 32 yards for a touchdown — made that even tougher for the Trojans.
Trailing 18-0, Amite County continued to struggle when it came to moving the ball.
A punt pinned the Cobras down inside their own 20-yard line, however they continued their big night through the air as Loy connected with Jason Edwards for 30 yards and then a couple of plays later he once again found Davis for a 47 yard touchdown. Preston Lee connected on the extra point giving Wesson a 25-0 lead.
Amite County got a 14 yard run from Keenan Harris which was the highlight of the next possession but the drive ended on a sack ending the half with the Trojans trailing 25-0.
In the second half, the Trojans gave a better defensive effort but the Cobras did manage a methodical drive down the field before Collin McGowan scored on a 10 yard run and Lee connected on another extra point increasing the Wesson lead to 32-0.
While the offensive struggles continued for the hosts, they managed a couple of stops of the Cobras defensively with the highlight being a 48 yard interception return from Charlie Taplin setting the Amite County up in Wesson territory. But the Trojans turned the ball over on downs, shutting the door on that opportunity.
Following yet another Loy touchdown pass, this time finding Jason Edwards for a 36 yard score, Amite County trailed 39-0.
After the game, Amite County head coach Reginald Lumpkin touched on his teams miscues after the game.
“The leader of our team was out tonight with an injury and we knew we couldn’t afford to make any mistakes," Lumpkin said. "We had to play sound football to have any chance in the game but we didn’t do that and it cost us.
