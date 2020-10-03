Franklin County junior Ja'Marlin Green turned Louie Mullins Memorial Stadium into his own personal playground Friday night as his Bulldogs celebrated a 24-6 homecoming victory over division rival Wilkinson County.
Green, a 6-2, 190-pound playmaker threw for 55 yards and a touchdown, and added 30 yards rushing from his quarterback position. On defense, he recorded five tackles, a sack, and had a safety, all from his linebacker position.
The Bulldogs (2-3) got a solid defensive effort on the night in a variety of ways. They totaled six sacks, two interceptions, and held the Wildcats to just 30 yards rushing on 32 carries
Wilkinson County, playing in their first game of the season due to COVID-19 restrictions, was no match for Franklin County on this night.
The Bulldogs got on the board first with a safety, as Green tackled the Wilkinson County punter in the endzone on a 4th and long.
They quickly added to that lead on a 55-yard kick return for a touchdown by Josh Ford. After Green added the two-point conversion run, FC held a 10-0 advantage with 8:21 remaining in the first quarter.
Nearly two minutes later Green hit wideout Jawara Jackson in stride for a 20 yard touchdown strike to give the Bulldogs a 16-0 lead.
Wilkinson County, coached by Jeffrey Gibson, answered with a Keinorris Anderson 81-yard punt return for a score. He added the two-point conversion run, to cut the deficit in half at 16-8.
In the fourth quarter, Franklin County coach B.J. Smithhart saw his Bulldogs score once again, this time off a 15-yard run from junior Parker Marcengill. Green scored the ensuing two-point conversion run for the final margin of victory.
The Bulldogs defense, which halted several Wilkinson County drives with sacks and turnovers was paced by senior linebacker Tra'Quian Conerly who had eight tackles, a fumble recovery, and a sack.
Franklin High's 6-foot-6, 265-pound senior defensive tackle Jesse Shorts posted seven tackles, a sack, and deflected a pass. Tyrese O'Neal added six tackles, two sacks, and forced a fumble. The defense was also highlighted with Donovan Moore and Re'Shon Baker each contributing an interception.
On offense, Marcengill led all rushers with 46 yards rushing on 16 attempts.
The Bulldogs travel to Hazlehurst Friday night at 7 p.m. for Region 7-3A showdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.