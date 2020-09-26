For a quarter the Franklin County Bulldogs had visions of a victory, that is until Raymond's Trent Singleton put on his cape and scored five touchdowns en route to a 38-8 Rangers win.
Franklin County (1-3) made the nearly two hour road trip to Raymond an impactful one early, as the Bulldogs collected a quick 2-0 lead off a safety on a tackle by Jamal Coleman.
The Bulldogs added to their lead early in the second quarter when junior quarterback Ja'Marlin Green scored a 27 yard TD scamper.
Up 8-0, Franklin County had the momentum but Raymond quickly took it away.
Singleton, the Rangers' junior playmaker scored on runs of 5, 20, 31, and 40 yards over the next 12 minutes of play giving Raymond a commanding 32-8 lead.
He later added a 38 yard touchdown strike to Dontavous Mack for the final score of the game.
The Rangers (2-2) avenged last year's 38-26 loss to the Bulldogs in Meadville and out-rushed the hosts 268-112.
Singleton had a career night on the ground, with 144 yards.
Green led the Bulldogs on offense with 63 yards rushing on 22 carries.
On defense, Coleman had eight tackles, a fumble recovery, and a pass deflection. Louis Davis added seven tackles for the Bulldogs.
Franklin County plays host to division rival Wilkinson County next week, as both teams open Region 7-3A play Friday night at 7 p.m.
It will also mark Wilkinson County's first contest of the season due to COVID-19.
Last year, the Bulldogs lost to Wilkinson County 28-12.
