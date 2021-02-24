SMCC sweeps Co-Lin for first time since 2013

Entering Monday night’s game, the Southwest Mississippi Community College men had a chance to do something that hasn’t been done in seven years. With a win over Co-Lin at home, the Bears would mark their first sweep over the rival Wolves since 2013.
And even though they got a tough challenge, SMCC grinded it out in the end, securing a 73-69 win.
“I’m really proud to say that we swept Co-Lin,” SMCC head coach Bryan Bender said. “It was an exciting win to be a part of and I am glad to be on the right side of it. Every game that we played has been seven points or less. Co-Lin is always going to be a close one.”
The Bears (7-2, 6-2) used their versatility to their advantage against the Wolves (3-4, 2-4). This pertained to perhaps no one more than swingman Javius Moore.
The former McComb Tiger normally plays the two or three position but also got plenty of time at the four against the Wolves.
This was due to facing Co-Lin’s smaller lineup, taking advantage of their lackof big players. The move didn’t seem to hinder Moore at all as he led the Bears in scoring with 23 points.
“We just came out trying to play aggressive and get some easy touches on the inside. I played outside early and we were trying to get them inside,” he said.
The Bears got off to a great start with Moore showing that versatility early on, getting tough inside baskets and a 3-pointer. He was complemented by Tada Stricklen and Mazae Blake who showed their long-range shooting ability, as well. The success on offense gave the hosts a six-point lead in the first few minutes of play.
But the Wolves fought back, not only grabbing the upper hand but putting the Bears down by as many as eight.
This was due in large part to former South Pike Eagle Demarcus Ellzey, who once again flashed his pristine 3-point shooting ability, knocking down three of his four from long range in the first half alone.
Despite SMCC being down, the Bears continued to fight, scoring seven of the final nine points of the half, reducing the deficit to three at 36-33.
For the first few minutes of the second half, both teams continued to battle back-and-forth as Co-Lin maintained its lead.
However it was lost shortly afterward when the Bears fired-off seven straight points.
A pair of Moore field goals accompanied a Stricklen 3-pointer putting SMCC ahead 44-43 with 17:37 seconds to play.
Just before 10:00 mark of the second half, a 3-pointer from Walker Moreland tied the game at 53. The make from Moreland was followed by a three-point play from Querrion Gadson and an emphatic slam by Moore bringing the fans inside the SMCC gym to their feet.
With just 1:45 to go, Co-Lin took the lead at 69-68 following a 3-pointer from Ellzey.
But it was answered on the other end by a field goal from Blake giving SMCC the lead once again, one it would not relinquish for the remainder of the contest.
In addition to Moore’s stellar night, the Bears also got a key contribution from Gadson who finished with a double-double, netting 16 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. Stricklen also had a strong performance with 12 points in the win.
Ellzey led the Wolves with 16 points.
SMCC will be on the road for its next contest Thursday against East Central.
