After starting off the seasonwith two close losses, the Amite County Trojans hit the road Friday to take on the Raymond Rangers looking for their first win. And following a tough, hard-fought contest, the Trojans held on for a 32-26 victory.
The Trojans received the opening kickoff and quickly turned it into points.
Running back Shoshunn Boss broke off a 20 yard run that set up a big pass from quarterback Derick Cosby to receiver Javante Bonds for 46 yards that gave Amite County an early 6-0 lead.
Raymond came back on the next drive moving the ball 70 yards on the ground with running back K’Swaya Moffett capping the drive off from 3 yards out. The Rangers added the extra point to go up 7-6.
Raymond stopped the Trojans and forced a punt and quickly turned it into a Trent Singleton 32-yard touchdown pass giving the Rangers a 13-6 lead after the first quarter.
Amite County used the passing game effectively all night and Cosby hit Jacoby Mickell and Boss for a couple of short passes setting up another scoring connection between Cosby and Bonds, this time from 20 yards out and cutting the Ranger lead to 13-12.
The Trojans' Tresean Robinson picked off a Rangers pass and Cosby went to work quickly hitting freshman receiver LaTreveon Hart for a 70 yard strike that moved the ball down to the 10-yard line and Cosby ran it in from there to give the Trojans an 18-12 lead.
The Rangers used an air attack of their own to regain the lead before the half with quarterback Trent Singleton throwing a 66-yard touchdown pass and after the extra point the Rangers held a 20-18 halftime lead.
Coming out in the second half Trojan head coach Reginald Lumpkin had said he wanted his team to keep putting up a strong fight and come out on top.
The Trojans got it going in the right direction with an 18-yard run from Cosby and a couple of positive runs from Boss. The plays set up a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cosby to Emaja Thompson putting the Trojans up 26-20 after a Boss two-point conversion.
Singleton continued his strong play on the ground and through the air scoring on an 8-yard run that tied the game at 26.
Amite County answered with a 66-yard connection from Cosby to Mickell to take 32-26 lead late in the 4th.
Mickell noted after the game, “we went through an intense week of practice for a satisfying payday.”
The Trojans defense came up big over the last three drives as Dontavious Hughes, Tyrone Green and Jaquan Anderson all came up with sacks that helped stall out drives leading to the Trojans being able to get in the victory formation to end the game.
Cosby finished completing 18-of-24 passes for 305 yards and 4 touchdowns and added 51 yards rushing and a touchdown.
“I played a good game, I just went out and played the way I know I can, just getting my wide receivers the ball and let them make plays and they made them for us," he said.
Mickell led the Amite County receivers with seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. Bonds caught two passes, both of which went for touchdowns, while LaTreveon Hart caught three passes for 86 yards.
Boss finished with 15 carries for 72 yards and added three receptions for 21 yards.
Defensively, the Trojans were led by Hughes who finished with 15 tackles, two of which were for loss and a sack. Green tallied nine tackles, three for loss and two sacks.
Tresean Robinson had seven tackles and an interception while Henry Anderson posted five tackles and a blocked punt.
Amite County will travel to Magnolia Friday to take on the South Pike Eagles.
