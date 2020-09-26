When my wife, under some pretty effective coronavirus pressure from our three kids, decided this summer to retire from teaching, I was worried that she’d be stuck at home with nothing to do.
Put another way, I worried that I would come home at the end of a long day to find she had compiled a list of things for me to do. You would be correct to surmise that I found this possibility most unappealing.
Fear not, for Mary Ann is still involved in education. But now she is working for other teachers instead of with students.
There are plenty of ways that teachers who have left the classroom can contribute. The easiest way is to be a tutor. I’ve heard that in some places, families have hired an exclusive tutor for their children if their school is not open for classroom instruction.
Here’s another one that sounds like a story waiting to be written: A number of teachers, including some local ones, are going online to teach English to Chinese children, and getting paid very nicely for it.
Mary Ann thought about tutoring and still may do some of that. But for nearly two months now she has spent a lot of her time creating tests to sell on the website Teachers PayTeachers.com.
The concept is simple. Why should each teacher come up with her own test when she can buy one that someone else, who has a little more time on her hands, put together?
When she was teaching fourth grade at Parklane Academy, she had bought a few tests from the TpT website. After leaving the classroom, she decided to start selling them on it.
If there’s one thing my wife is good at, it’s making tests. She typically spent her summers on her laptop, coming up with plans and tests for the coming school year. I admired that kind of long-range planning, mostly because I’m not as good at it.
Once she decided to jump into the TpT pool, she was all in. My only concern was whether the payments would make it worth her time.
The tests sold on the TpT site are inexpensive. An individual test will sell for $1 to $3, while a bundle of tests can go for $10 or a little more.
Mary Ann gets paid 80 percent of each sale, and I wondered whether the money would come anywhere close to fair compensation for the time she was putting into the project.
If I had to guess, the answer is no, unless you are one of the best test creators of all time and lots of other teachers around the country like your stuff and buy it.
But that overlooks the fact that most teachers don’t get into the business to become wealthy. Besides, it was keeping her busy, and that was a good thing.
Sales were slow during the first couple of weeks that she offered tests. Actually, sales were non-existent, so I remember the weekend morning when she woke me up to announce, “We have a sale!”
The sale was for about $2, meaning she would get $1.60. Don’t worry — she didn’t spend it all in one place.
Another teacher told me that sales would increase once schools released their supply funds. And sure enough, that’s what has happened.
Mary Ann has watched videos about using the site more effectively, and has designed a bunch of bundled tests that apparently are more valuable to teachers. They are buying them.
My contribution generally is to stay out of the way and watch TV, although I have copy edited about 10 online spelling tests. I also take these tests to make sure the program has the correct answers.
Mary Ann keeps the TpT site open on a tablet, and every so often at night we’ll hear a “cha-ching,” which means a teacher has made a purchase.
Sales have increased rapidly in the past two weeks, and her running total is now above $300. This won’t pay for a cruise to Alaska just yet, but the larger point is that she’s doing something she likes, she’s helping other teachers and gets a little money for it. That’s a win-win-win.
She is making more tests and putting them out there. It is proof that we are living in a very creative time, and there are ways for entrepreneurs of all ages to stay active.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.