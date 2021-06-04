Memorial Day marks the start of the summer — the Big Bake as I call it.
For me, Mississippi has the ideal climate. The average temperature for the entire year, day or night, summer or winter, is 68 degrees. You can’t get more perfect than that.
Plus you have the change in seasons. I relish this variety. I couldn’t stand to live in a place where the seasons never changed.
Just when I get sick of the cold, it heats up. Just when I get sick of the heat, it cools down. Perfect.
Memorial Day is a low-key, pleasant holiday. Nice times had by all. It’s easy to forget the purpose of Memorial Day — to remember and honor those who gave their lives so we could enjoy a simple, pleasant, peaceful three-day weekend vacation.
Our pleasant weekend was paid for with lakes of blood from young people in the prime of their lives.
Over 1.2 million Americans have died fighting for our country. About half of those soldiers died in combat. The other half died from accidents, disease and other wartime hazards.
For every soldier who died during wartime, 50 served and lived. We honor them on Veterans Day in November.
By far, two wars contributed the most to those deaths: The Civil War and World War II. Those two wars produced 90 percent of the U.S. wartime fatalities.
For every fatality, American forces suffered an additional wounded soldier.
The Civil War ended slavery. World War II ended fascism. The blood was not spilled in vain.
If ever a war was a battle between good and evil, the last world war was. Can you imagine if Hitler had been victorious? What would the world be like? To think the Germans were just a few years from developing the atomic bomb.
We live by the providence of God. Given the stupidity and sinfulness of man, there is no other rational explanation. We can take comfort that all these men who died in battle were in the hands of a merciful Lord.
Since the founding of our country, there have been about 500 million Americans. So every soldier that died gave 500 Americans a chance to live in freedom. That’s worth remembering.
Soldiers still die in battle. Seven thousand men have died in our recent battles in the Middle East. Injuries there have been extremely high in proportion to fatalities. Fifty thousand young Americans have been injured there. These men need to be taken care of by our government. It is inexcusable that many of them struggle in poverty.
War has changed since World War II, which killed an unfathomable 60 million people, 3% of the total population of the world. Half died in battle, half of famine or disease.
Now we have weapons of mass destruction. One hydrogen bomb dropped on a big city would kill millions instantly and millions later. So far, that hasn’t happened. We pray to God it never happens. In the meantime, these terrible weapons have prevented the recurrence of another world war. There are no winners in a nuclear holocaust.
Jackson is listed on Wikipedia as one of the possible originators of Memorial Day. “On April 26, 1865, in Jackson, Mississippi, Sue Landon Vaughan supposedly decorated the graves of Confederate and Union soldiers.”
In small towns throughout Mississippi local volunteers still place flags on the tombstones of military veterans.
The fight for freedom never ends. If called to the task, I have no doubt our current generation of young people would rise to the occasion and defend our country as nobly as the generations past. It’s in our DNA. It’s in our soul. It’s in our destiny.
Sixty-six journalists were killed worldwide in 2020.
If not for freedom in America, I would have been gunned down as I walked out of my office a long time ago for exposés and criticisms of our government and business leaders.
I am alive today because of the blood of those who died protecting my freedom.
