Two days ago I was the guest speaker at the McComb Exchange Club, where I provided too long of an answer to an obvious question: What lies ahead for the hometown newspaper?
The short answer is that our audience is aging, so we are in the very early stages of working to increase the number of businesses that advertise with us online, and the number of ways for them to do it. That’s how we’ll reach younger readers.
The longer answer is that while you may think this applies only to our website or Facebook page, it doesn’t. It involves a whole bunch of new products and terminology that those of us who have worked here for years are still trying to figure out.
The Enterprise-Journal’s Facebook page is great for getting bulletins out to people immediately, and also letting them know what’s coming up in the paper. But it doesn’t bring in any revenue, so it’s not helping to keep the lights on.
The website’s limitation is that you have to be a print or online subscriber to see more than two paragraphs of any story. Ideally, we would sell enough advertising on the site so that we didn’t have to charge for subscriptions. But we’re not there yet.
So the 25 papers in Wyatt Emmerich’s company have been developing new products that use the internet and social media to get local advertising to audiences.
We recently joined up with a company called Media Prowler, which has a huge bank of information that will help us help businesses get their message out.
I’ll pause here to make a point about the way the world is heading. Compared to online stuff, it’s easy to put out a newspaper. You sell a few ads, write a few local stories, run the press, insert the circulars and the copies go out for delivery.
The online marketing world is new, so we’re all having to learn it, and it is a real task.
One element that Media Prowler offers is e-mails to people in specific groups — zip codes, ages, income and many others. Our advertisers also will have options like marketing on social media and even marketing to people on their smartphone when they’re within a certain distance of a business.
It hasn’t happened yet, but I suspect that one objection we’ll have to overcome from advertisers is that they won’t be expecting this kind of stuff from a small-town newspaper.
I can see the potential for this kind of marketing, but we have other ideas in the pipe-line, too. One is to host online contests and promotions that are sponsored by advertisers.
Another, which is as much related to news reporting as it is to advertising, involves getting readers to sign up for regular e-mails from us.
The one I really need to jump on is for weekends: As I told the Exchange Club, try not to die on a Friday, because some people won’t see the obituary until Tuesday, and by then the funeral may be over. A Saturday night e-mail listing local obituaries would help prevent that problem.
All this sounds like I think the printed product is about to die. That is definitely not the case. The number of advertisers and subscribers are down, but we have made the corresponding expense reductions. The newspaper is still making money.
But now, the staff has to figure out how to manage a bunch of new online products without ignoring the existing printed one.
The ad staff has to sell packages that allow local businesses to take advantage of both print and online. The news staff, over time, will be posting more items on our website as they happen, rather than holding them till the next edition goes on the press.
I’m 58, and a lot of this internet marketing terminology is still foreign to me. But I am surprisingly up for the challenge.
I’ve been at the Enterprise-Journal for 36 years — they hired me right out of college. The business is not going to fade away on my watch.
I told the Exchange Club members that a lot of small towns across the country have lost their newspapers. It would not be a positive thing for this area if no one was there to report on city and county government, on the schools, on crime; and to tell the stories of the people that make life in Southwest Mississippi so interesting.
Somebody’s going to figure out how to make money on local news. It might as well be the Enterprise-Journal.
So stick with us. It probably will be a bumpy ride, but we’re moving forward.
