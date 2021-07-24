Let’s start this week’s column where our story left off the week before: at a certain church and campground by the name of Felder.
Last week I told of an entertaining newsroom debate over the correct name of the church, and predicted that people who read the column would set us straight.
Three did. One sent a text saying the name is Felder United Methodist Church. Another sent a photo of a sign on the property that says Felder’s Campground.
But Calvin Phelps wins the detail award. He sent an email with three photos. One is a Mississippi historical marker that says “Felder Campground,” another is the sign with “Felder’s,” and the third was what looks to be a sign above a door at the campground that says “Felders.”
Based on that, we appear to be covered for whatever name we use in the future.
Last week I mentioned this was an example of how the newspaper is working to remain connected with local residents. And a sort of follow-up to this topic was in last Wednesday’s paper, in the form of a very complimentary letter from Mack Brabham.
Mack has written a number of letters to the editor over the past two years. He has a good many fans and a few critics. But generally, people read what he writes, and so it was a pleasure to see him write that the local newspaper is important.
“We all need to support our community,” he wrote. “Supporting the E-J is of paramount importance because we as citizens cannot allow the newspaper to fail. So do all of us a favor by supporting and subscribing to the Enterprise-Journal.”
I posted Mack’s letter on the newspaper’s Facebook page and it got a lot of comments, most of them supportive. I replied to them all and talked about some things that we have planned for the future.
So if you missed all that stuff online, a recounting here will be helpful.
First, and most important, the Enterprise-Journal isn’t going anywhere. We’ll be printing a newspaper for the forseeable future. But let’s just say what everybody already realizes: The market for a printed paper is shrinking.
There are not many people under age 45 who read newspapers regularly. They are accustomed to using a desktop computer or a smartphone to get their news.
This change has had a big impact on all newspapers. There are fewer subscribers, and less advertising revenue. That, along with improvements in technology, means we have fewer employees.
But look around. Plenty of businesses are facing the same problems. Some did not make it.
When somebody says they feel sorry that we’re having a hard time, I remind them that we’re doing better than Fred’s, the longtime retailer that didn’t survive the tidal wave of online shopping.
This paper is still making money each month. There have been no across-the-board cost-cutting layoffs. It could be a whole lot worse.
Newspapers, like many other businesses, have a choice: Fade away quietly or do something about it. Fortunately, I work for a guy who is going with Door No. 2.
Wyatt Emmerich, grandson of longtime Enterprise-Journal editor Oliver Emmerich and owner of about 25 papers, has developed a strategy to keep his properties as the main source of local news in their markets.
It will involve regular online updates all day long by our news staff. This will make up for the single biggest problem with the print edition: it’s too late, especially for obituaries and local sports.
Readers will be able to upload text and photos about anything that interests them — a picture of a house fire, a list of honor roll students or even a good recipe — and get paid for contributing.
Our website soon will switch to a new format, which will provide stories of statewide interest from each paper in the company, along with press releases from political offices and state agencies. If you want a sneak preview, check out the Greenwood Commonwealth online, or the Northside Sun.
Last year we started online events like a cutest pet contest that have attracted a lot of attention from readers, along with some advertising sponsors. As our online audience grows, it will appeal to local advertisers.
In those Facebook responses to Mack’s letter, there were a couple of skeptics. We do face a big learning curve. But at least twice I explained our plans and wrote, “Watch and see.”
No doubt it will be a challenge. But we’ll get it. The alternative of fading away is much less appealing.
