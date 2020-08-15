Ask my family. There are only two things for which I reliably arrive on time: Mardi Gras parades and Saints games.
This week, the 2020 Saints game that I was truly looking forward to got yanked away. That would be the Sept. 13 season opener at the Superdome against Tampa Bay.
The team announced this week that no fans will be allowed at the game, and it did not sound optimistic that things would change for the second home game, Sept. 27 against Green Bay.
For someone who appreciates watching great players, this means I won’t get to see Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady in person, and I’ll probably have to miss Aaron Rodgers, too.
Just shoot me now. I suspect this is the last season for Brees, and if that’s correct, this will be the last time he and Brady match up in New Orleans, unless the Saints host Tampa in the playoffs.
It’s not surprising that the Saints made this decision. Louisiana has had a tough time with the coronavirus, and even though there are still four weeks before the game, there’s no way things will get markedly better by then. We still have a ways to go with this virus.
I was hoping they would let a few thousand people into the game and that somehow I would be one of them. Now I am reduced to applying for one of the sideline jobs. Maybe they need a substitute for the first-down chains?
Looking at it another way, maybe the Saints did me a favor. Now I won’t have to argue with my wife, who I suspect would try to talk me out of going to the Tampa Bay game.
I don’t see why she would be concerned. Mingling with a bunch of screaming fans at an NFL game would never, ever put me at risk of bringing the virus home. That’s my story and I am sticking to it.
Knowing that a lot of football fans will be adrift in September is no comfort. Unless plans change, at least the Saints and the rest of the NFL will be playing in September. So I’ll get to watch Brees vs. Brady on TV.
You can’t say that for the Big Ten and the Pacific 12, which this week postponed their games. College football’s other members of the Power Five conferences, the SEC, ACC and Big XII, say they still want to play with the modified schedules they’ve worked out.
It will be interesting to see if they do play. Assuming all five conferences have access to smart infectious disease specialists and other physicians, it’s a little weird that two conferences say the games are too risky while the other three want to give it a try.
If college games do kick off, you can bet that there will be few fans or students allowed into the stadiums.
But the greatest nationwide sports experiment will be with high school football games.
Schools or states first must decide, and soon, whether to play. Most likely, some will play and others will not. Some already have backed away.
High school football will put our leaders in a bind. Many of them in Mississippi, especially Gov. Tate Reeves, repeatedly urge people to avoid crowds and wear masks so the virus will stop spreading.
A high school ballgame, while outdoors, will have to greatly limit attendance to meet these requirements. And that’s a shame, because a loud, rowdy crowd is part of what makes sports so much fun.
Some people reading this will say, don’t be scared, just live your life. I think too many of us have been doing a little too much living instead of taking this virus seriously. And now look where we are.
Speaking for myself, I have not been scared of the virus, even when an employee tested positive. And other than not going to restaurants very often, little has changed for me.
The big change in my family is that my children lobbied Mary Ann furiously to retire from teaching, and she did.
When the virus first got hold of America in March, I remember people saying that they could handle the shutdowns and cancellations — as long as it didn’t interfere with football season.
The flag has been thrown, and the call is interference.
Hopefully the NFL’s plans for a full season work, and hopefully those colleges and high schools that want to play this fall will be able to.
As for me, it’s time to get past Tampa Bay and Green Bay. The next two big home games for the Saints are San Francisco on Nov. 15 and Kansas City on Dec. 20. It would be nice to be allowed inside the Superdome to watch.
