Whatever you may think of the National Football League, give it credit for running its business with the expectation that the country will have the coronavirus under control by September.
Right when the virus started shutting down the economy, the league decided that its free-agent period would proceed as planned. Then the league pulled off its annual draft in late April, winning praise for a smooth operation. I liked seeing the top picks hugging their families instead of bodyslamming Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage.
And finally, two nights ago, the NFL revealed its 2020 schedule. They didn’t postpone the start of the season or anything. It’s steady as she goes.
The schedule came out two or three weeks later than usual, but at least we now know that NFC South quarterbacks Drew Brees and Tom Brady will meet on the opening Sunday. Their rematch is Nov. 8 in Tampa.
I certainly know that Brady is a great quarterback. But I look forward to introducing him to the NFC, which for years has been far more competitive than the AFC.
Everybody on TV is talking about how great Tampa Bay is going to be with Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski. It’s easy to predict that they’ll make the Bucs better, but I don’t see them jumping ahead of the Saints and the 49ers for NFC supremacy.
And if you want to know my pick for rising star this year, it’s Atlanta. They won most of their games in the second half of 2019, and they are dangerous. If they give the Saints a run for the division title, you heard it here first.
I could babble on about the Saints’ home games this year. The visiting quarterbacks include Brady, Aaron
Rodgers, Teddy Bridgewater, Jimmy Garoppolo, Matt Ryan, Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins.
That is a great list. And yet this year, it seems like nothing is guaranteed. It comes down to these questions: Will health concerns allow the NFL to start as scheduled in September? Will a 16-game schedule be played? And will fans be allowed to attend the games?
The league clearly has put some thought into what to do if the season is delayed. For example, all teams who play each other in Week 2 have the same bye week. That way, if there is a delay, those games can be played later, during what was supposed to be the open dates.
More to the point, a number of people around here, myself included, go to all the Saints games. For many years the Superdome has been a fine place to watch football. But this year, I’m definitely aware that Orleans Parish and Jefferson Parish, between the two, have reported more than 850 virus deaths and 13,200 infections.
Brees vs. Brady is four months away, on Sept. 13, so the New Orleans virus numbers will be much different by then. But how much? If the two teams don’t play in New Orleans in September, will they reschedule the game or cancel it? It’s big deal because we won’t have these quarterbacks around for much longer.
The virus hit New Orleans early, and lately the infection and death rates have not been increasing. Hopefully the social distancing and other efforts are making a difference. If not, the NFL won’t let a lot of fans into the Superdome.
I am worried that Mrs. Ryan will lobby me to skip the games. She has already shot down the Revenge Bowl against Minnesota, which is scheduled for Christmas Day.
Maybe I should just quarantine myself at the office for the season, since I’m down here all the time anyway.
NFL and college football fans should remind themselves that there is still time. The coronavirus is not going to disappear, but if the business reopenings across the country proceed without great incident, there is hope for sports normalcy.
Hey, it could be worse, right? The Giants and the Jets may have to play all their games on the road this year, like we did after Hurricane Katrina. The Saints should be able to play at home.
For weeks now, people have joked that the public won’t take the virus seriously until football season is at risk. If that’s true, it is time to get serious.
