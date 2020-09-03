Tommy Tuberville will never escape being tagged in Mississippi as “Pine Box Tuberville” after leaving Ole Miss to be Auburn’s football coach. He’s hoping he will be remembered in Alabama as a U.S. senator.
The Republican is trying to unseat Democrat Doug Jones as Alabama’s junior senator in the Nov. 3 election. Tuberville won the GOP nomination earlier this year in a runoff against former senator and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
There was a wide range of Rebel fans’ emotions when Tuberville left Oxford for Auburn after the 1998 season. He had famously stated “they’ll have to carry me out of here (Oxford) in a pine box” after a modicum of success led some fans to believe he was the second coming of ultra-successful Rebel coach Johnny Vaught.
Ole Miss generously hired Tuberville as its head football coach in 1995. His first two teams struggled, but the Rebels went 8-4 in 1997 and Tuberville was SEC Coach of the Year. His final team in 1998 went 6-5 and next thing anybody knew, he was off to Auburn — in an automobile, not a hearse.
Tuberville deserves much of the credit for Ole Miss’ banning the waving of Rebel flags at sporting events. He railed against them, saying, “We can’t recruit against the Confederate flag.”
The university ultimately mandated that anything more than chicken on a stick was inappropriate and the flags had to go. They went.
An article on the Al.com website by Kyle Whitmire posted on Aug. 28, 2020, said Tuberville claimed he couldn’t remember the “Pine Box” reference in a deposition for a lawsuit in 2013, but six years later recalled it in a radio interview.
At Auburn, his Tigers played in eight straight bowl games during a 10-year tenure. But for anyone who knows a football from a cantaloupe, his biggest accomplishment at Auburn was beating the University of Alabama six straight times in the Tide’s pre-Nick Saban period.
After the fifth of those wins, Tuberville left the field raising a thumb — his way of telling the arch-rival Alabama fans to shove it (or whatever).
That presents one of Tuberville’s challenges in trying to oust Jones in the U.S. Senate election: Convincing University of Alabama fans to vote for an Auburn coach who beat them so many years straight and then gave them the thumb as a going-away present. Many will vote for him if they are supporters of President Trump, who is strongly backing Tuberville.
With apologies to June Carter and Johnny Cash in “Jackson,” the Alabama-Auburn rivalry is hotter than a pepper sprout. Therefore, some Alabama fans will flat-out never forgive Tuberville or vote for him.
True conservatives in Alabama haven’t gotten over the fact that a Democrat, Jones, replaced Sessions in the Senate when he became U.S. attorney general. Jones, who was U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama from 1997-2001, narrowly won a special election for the Senate post in 2017 over controversial former Alabama Supreme Court Judge Roy Moore.
Jones successfully prosecuted two Ku Klux Klan members for the 1963 bombing in a Birmingham church that killed four Black children. That endeared the 66-year-old Jones to Black voters across Alabama. His ability to turn back Tuberville obviously rests along those voter turnout lines.
Jones is the only Democrat in Alabama holding a statewide office. He has tried to cross political aisles and work with Republicans during his short time in Washington, but Jones alienated many of them by voting to convict Trump in the Democrats’ failed attempt to oust him from office.
