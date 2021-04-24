The day I got my second coronavirus vaccine was a good one. The next day, not so much.
Like many people, my body reacted to that second dose. I had a low fever, a few chills and just felt tired. Only when I came home from the office two hours earlier than normal and took a half-hour nap did I get better.
As usual, the entertainment of the story is in the details. Mine began four weeks prior, when Mary Ann got her second shot. We had heard how it affected most people, and I was prepared for her to feel poorly.
I dreaded it, because I am a lousy caregiver. But I was ready to try my best.
She had gotten her shot in the morning and was fine that evening, much to my surprise. About midnight, after she had gone to bed, her cell phone rang in the kitchen.
It was our daughter Audrey, who also got her second shot that day and was not doing well at all. I could hear her voice quivering with the chills as we talked.
Mrs. Ryan was fine the next morning. She never had a serious reaction, so I figured there was no way we both would avoid it when my turn came.
This past Tuesday morning, I drove over to The Mall Formerly Known as Edgewood for Shot No. 2 and was pleased to see there was no line of cars at all. Two National Guardsmen checked me in and gave me some paperwork to fill out.
I drove forward to a nurse and jokingly said that the soldiers told me she would fill out the sheet. And she did! I didn’t get her name but I sure appreciated the gesture.
I jokingly asked if it was true what I “read online,” that drinking a Mountain Dew would prevent side effects. She said no, but I got one anyway after leaving to celebrate my virus freedom.
Either she or a second nurse warned me that if I have a strong immune system, I would have a reaction to the shot. My non-medical reaction is that if you’re going to get the vaccine, do it in the morning, when there seems to be far fewer cars in line.
More seriously, I kept waiting all Tuesday for something to happen. But just like Mary Ann four weeks before, I felt fine except for the soreness where I got the shot.
When I woke up at 7:30 Wednesday morning, though, the game had changed. It was obvious my immune system was on yellow alert.
I took aspirin in the morning and at lunchtime, and Tylenol when I got home, but couldn’t shake that run-down, lethargic feeling.
In all honesty, it could have been a lot worse: A friend who got his second shot the same day told me that he spent Wednesday curled up in bed with a 101-degree fever. At least I was able to work.
After that Wednesday evening nap and a good night’s sleep, I felt much better Thursday morning. By noon I was pretty much back to normal.
According to statistics on The Washington Post website, I am among 22% of Mississippi residents that has completed the vaccination process.
That ranks the state 51st out of 57 states and territories in the country. The rate for the entire country is 27%.
Mississippi’s low ranking is probably due to the rural and conservative nature of our state. It’s harder to get vaccines into low-population areas, and a lot of conservatives do not want the shots.
As of Friday, though, only 14 states had 30% or more of their population complete the process. Maine ranked first at 34%. So while millions of shots have been administered, we still have a ways to go. If our target is 50%, that may take a couple of months to reach.
Some questions have come up in discussions about this:
• Do you still plan to wear a mask? In public, like if I go to the grocery store or a convenience store, yes. It’s uncomfortable but I’m used to it now.
This is how I see it: Even though I’m vaccinated, a lot of people still aren’t, so if my mask gives anybody one less person to worry about, I will take one for the team.
• What do you think about people who don’t want the vaccine? That’s their decision to make. I do believe we would get through this more quickly if a larger share of the population got vaccinated.
This calls to mind people who say that people who don’t vote shouldn’t complain about the state of government. If you choose not to get the vaccine, no griping if things don’t return to normal quickly enough to suit you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.