I see the COVID-19 statistics daily. I read about hard decisions regarding school openings. I know about people losing their jobs and I could go on about hardships concerning the pandemic.
What I have not seen or heard about are people like me, with loved ones in long-term care facilities. We cannot visit them, which I understand fully, but that does not alter the fact that our lives are shattered and we live day by day suffering.
Some of us are alone with disabilities. This is a hardship as well.
I have not seen my husband in five months. He was in the facility three weeks before the lockdown, which means I only saw him three times.
I cannot speak for others in my situation, but I cannot survive one day without the grace of God and my Savior, Jesus Christ. I pray every day for those on the outside who are suffering.
Brenda Melancon
McComb
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.