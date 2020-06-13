Attention LSU fans: Remember how you loved Tyrann Mathieu and his big plays in the secondary a few years ago? Get ready, because the Honey Badger is planning to deliver a few hits off the football field.
Mathieu and his Kansas City Chiefs teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said this week that they will work with the Chiefs on a voter registration drive for the November elections.
That’s something concrete for anybody to do, and if some NFL players and their teams want to do that, more power to them.
People on TV the last couple of weeks keep saying that things need to change, but they rarely suggest any change of substance.
The only other idea I recall is greater restrictions on the use of force by police. Which, in the wake of George Floyd’s death, obviously needs to be considered. But any changes in that area will help only people being arrested. That’s a pretty small percentage of the population.
Mahomes said talks with his teammates and the Chiefs indicated that working for voter registration was important. Mathieu said he wants to make voting cool.
“You’re going to have to educate people on what it is they have to do to change things. A lot of times it’s more than protesting,” Mathieu said. “If we can make voting cool, if we can make that a trendy thing, then we’re really changing the future. We’re really setting these kids up for a great future.”
I have news for these guys (which they already know): Registering people to vote is only the first step. Then you have to figure out a way to get them to actually go to the polls reliably.
I’m not talking about buying votes or holding a free barbecue before an election. What this country needs is more people of all political beliefs to vote.
How embarrassing is it when only half of registered voters show up for important elections? We’re the world’s beacon of democracy, the first country that seriously tried to apply the idea that a government’s powers are derived from the consent of the governed. But less than half of the governed even bother.
Seriously: I’ll bet a lot of people will vote for something online, like, “Which band from the 1970s had the biggest impact on your life?” But they would not think to darken the door of a polling place to decide who will set their state, local and federal laws and taxes.
I have always enjoyed voting. I like going to the polling place — for most elections it’s the Church of Christ on Parklane Road — and visiting with the pollworkers. Somebody usually has a wisecrack about the newspaper, which is fun.
In the background, I appreciate that a lot of people over the past two centuries have made great sacrifices for this country. Voting is one tangible way to recognize that.
After registering and going to vote, the final part of the equation is being reasonably informed about the ballot. This is not required, and there is a school of thought that it’s no good to encourage uninformed people to vote because they’ll probably get it wrong.
There may be some truth to that, although Mathieu and Mahomes seem to be willing to put in the time to teach people how to become informed. (Hint: Read a newspaper or its website, for starters.)
I have always been puzzled by the fact that a smaller percentage of black people vote. Denied the right for so long, there used to be a sense of “why bother? about it.
But voting restrictions died 55 years ago, when most of us were either very young or not even born. So there’s not much reason to be intimidated today.
There are some very intelligent people who don’t vote. One of them, a financial reporter, wrote a few years ago that his vote is statistically insignificant, and he didn’t want to encourage politicians because he didn’t trust them.
One vote among thousands or millions is insignificant — until an election is very, very close. Think about the 2000 election, when George W. Bush won Florida and the presidency by 537 votes.
I hope Mathieu and Mahomes somehow make voting cool. But that’s a tall order.
One day soon, the indifferent among us must answer a question: Is voting important enough to be part of my regular routine? I’m curious to see what they decide.
