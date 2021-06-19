Last year, the Mississippi Economic Council played a significant role in convincing legislators that the time had come — especially in light of racial justice protests — to change the state flag and shed its divisive Confederate symbol.
So it was no surprise that at its annual meeting this week in Jackson, leaders of what is essentially the state chamber of commerce took a victory lap on the issue.
Mississippi Power president and CEO Anthony Wilson said the change “removes a significant impediment, and will change perceptions of Mississippi across this country and across the world.”
Wilson is right, but only to a degree.
The new flag removes a symbol that made it easy for the rest of the country to mock Mississippi. The new “In God We Trust” flag, ultimately approved by voters in a surprisingly large 3-to-1 margin last November, at least signals that Mississippi is trying to move forward instead of only looking back.
But was the old flag a “significant impediment” to economic growth? Will a new flag noticeably change the rest of the country’s perception of Mississippi?
If only it were that simple.
The Confederate flag, unfortunately, is not why Mississippi was one of three states that lost population in the 2020 census. The decline was small, about 6,000 people, but at a time when the rest of the South is growing like gangbusters, the census is a disappointing vote of no confidence in our state.
There is no direct evidence that the former state flag played a role in convincing an industrial candidate to go elsewhere. Mississippi Development Authority executive director John Rounsaville said the flag occasionally got mentioned when his agency was recruiting industries to consider locating in the state. Still, he agreed that the change was a good move.
But our problems run much deeper than the symbol of a flag. We live in the poorest state in America. Too many of our residents choose not to take education or job training seriously, making it more difficult for the state to dig out of its hole. We have few population centers with which to attract a larger share of the next generation of parents and families. And, as the census results show, more people are choosing to leave the state to better themselves than choose to stay here or move here.
The new flag is not going to change any of that — though it must be said that the commission who chose the flag for last year’s referendum did a good job; its design and colors tend to grow on you as time passes.
And in fairness, sometimes it’s too easy to focus on all the things in Mississippi that need improvement while ignoring the positives. For all the frustration with our low-ranking per capita income, the lack of enough decent job prospects and the concern that our rural state might be left behind as big cities soak up more and more of the population, there ought to be nowhere to go but up.
With patience, investment and persistence, these problems can be improved. The new flag at least removes an excuse for failure.
Jack Ryan, Enterprise-Journal
(0) comments
