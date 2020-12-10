OK, I’ll admit that I was wrong. Going to the beach for Thanksgiving was really pretty fun.
Perhaps I wouldn’t be making this admission if the weather had not been so nice. Highs were in the mid-70s with sunny skies every day. You can’t beat that.
Lucky or not, being at Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., for Thanksgiving was quite pleasant. I will do it again.
Those Florida panhandle beaches are some of the best in the world. The sand is white, the beaches broad, the dunes beautiful and the water clear. The surf is usually calm enough for children, but just rough enough for some fun. There are no rocks to cut yourself on. And the jellyfish and seaweed are only occasional nuisances. Sharks are rare.
Now that the children are grown, we can save money and get closer to the beach by renting condos further from the Seaside and Rosemary hubs. We rented a ground floor condo right on the beach. It was called the Legacy.
A large biking and walking sidewalk made it an easy walk to Seaside, but there were plenty of good restaurants just across the street and down the way.
Fact of the matter, we mainly ate in because of Covid-19. We had three older members in our group of nine and we were trying to be as safe as possible.
We planned this trip back when the Covid stats were bottoming out. Much to our disappointment, the Covid numbers started to increase rapidly just when we all thought the storm was subsiding.
It was pleasant just sitting on the beach without getting hot. There is something primordially soothing to watching the sunlight reflect off the waves and listening to the rhythmic pounding of the surf. There are theories that early humans evolved around seashores and, as a result, we have an innate longing for the beach.
It was remarkably crowded despite the virus. Pedestrians and bikers were everywhere. The beach was packed, but not annoyingly so. I have always found people watching to be part of the fun of sitting on the beach.
When the sun was not blocked by clouds, it actually got warm enough for me to swim. I admit getting in was brisk, but once fully submerged I was just fine and stayed in for quite some time.
My first job out of college was in Cocoa Beach, Fla., and I lived on the beach for a while. I became a pretty accomplished body surfer that year and that’s my main attraction when I get in the water.
My son Lawrence and his cousin Curt Knight were not the least bit bothered by the cooler water. They swam and frolicked for hours.
It made me laugh watching the young men play. It’s true, sand castles and toy buckets are a thing of the past, but they still frolicked and played with energy and enthusiasm.
My father-in-law, Bob Knight, was the most impressive. Being in his 80s didn’t stop him from swimming laps just beyond the breakers. I was in awe.
My wife Ginny worked furiously the week before to have a full Thanksgiving meal prepared and it was, of course, perfectly delicious.
We were shooting for 2 p.m. but none of us were surprised when we sat down to the feast at 4 p.m. We all went around the table and spoke of what we were thankful for. Great moments with the people I love. So much to be thankful for.
Lawrence and I played some tennis and he beat me twice in a row. After his fourth straight ace, I yelled across the net, “So that’s what I get for the thousands of dollars in tennis lessons I paid for you!” The mom on the court next to me yelled out, “Great line! I’m going to remember that one.”
Much to my surprise, there was almost no family drama, remarkable given the high energy and opinionated nature of the Emmerich and Knight clans. I actually enjoyed the family vacation.
Beach trips have changed for the Emmerichs. The kids are grown. No more exhaustion chasing after and entertaining kids with their boundless energy.
There is some relief in that. The beach is now calm and relaxing. But this serenity was slightly spoiled by a wistful sense that some very happy, hectic times had passed us by.
