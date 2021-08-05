By now, nearly every accolade possible (and still not enough) has been said about Robert Moses, the true star of the American Civil Rights Movement who died on July 25.
Except this, from “Hometown,” my 2009 book about McComb’s racial troubles of the 1960s (updated slightly).
“The halcyon world of McComb as many people knew it essentially ended sometime around July 15, 1961, when Robert Parris Moses, 26, entered the city to begin conducting a voter registration drive that continued throughout the next three years and has since paid off in the successful registration and voting action of thousands of African-American citizens in Southwest Mississippi, ending a shameful period in the state’s history of voting rights suppression.
“When Moses arrived, about 200 African-Americans in Pike County were registered voters.
“Moses’ name first appeared on the pages of the Enterprise-Journal on August 10 under the heading, ‘New York Negro Refuses to Pay $5 Court Costs,’ but he had been living in the city since mid-July, according to historian John Dittmer.
“Moses had moved into the home of local rights leader Curtis C. Bryant, who had requested the services of the Hamilton (New York) College and Harvard University graduate for a planned voter registration drive.
“Moses had been hoping to conduct such a project in Cleveland, but after sensing that NAACP leaders in the Delta college town were not quite prepared for such coarse activity, he accepted Bryant’s call to McComb. I surmise that not one single white person at this point knew that Robert P. Moses was a fellow resident of McComb. Soon, many would.
“Moses was arrested August 14 while returning to McComb from Liberty, where he had taken three people to the Amite County courthouse for a voter test. Returning to McComb, the car carrying the four African-Americans was pulled over by a state trooper. … Moses emerged and began asking why they had been stopped. When he refused to return to the car as ordered, Moses was arrested and was beaten on the streets.
“Moses told (Enterprise-Journal reporter John Emmerich) that about 21 Pike County African-Americans and the three from Amite County had taken the voter test since his arrival, with seven making a passing grade. Moses spent two nights in the Pike jail before his attorney, Jack Young of Jackson, paid the full fine of $55. Moses went right back to work teaching classes on how to pass the voter test.”
In short form, that tells what the iconic civil rights leader, Bob Moses (as most referred to him), meant to voting rights in Pike County and elsewhere across Mississippi. It says that he came, he taught people how to get registered to vote, he took beatings doing it, he continued doing it, and that, today, there are more African-Americans registered to vote in this county and state than anyone could ever have imagined.
What more could one individual have done to advance the cause of African-Americans’ voting rights in this country (which are under siege again today)?
Tributes on Moses’ life appeared across America on the death of this former resident of McComb, who later created “The Algebra Project” to teach high schoolers math literacy.
Below is a quote from Moses that was in an Associated Press story after he died:
“You had to earn the right for the Black population in Mississippi to decide that they were going to work with you, because why should they risk everything to work with you if you were somebody or a collection of people who were just not serious?”
The scope of Robert Moses’ life work shows that seriousness.
Mac Gordon is a native of McComb. He is a retired newspaperman. He can be reached at macmarygordon@gmail.com.
