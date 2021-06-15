This is a reply to Tim Kalich’s June 4 editorial, “ATF should enforce the law.”
Mr. Kalich normally brings a complete and factual argument, but the recent editorial on the ATF enforcing the law reads like everything on TV today, which presents only the partial story.
Case in point is the Mississippi gun dealer that was cited 7 times. Were the violations for selling guns to a felon? Or paperwork errors? I agree that all violations should have some consequence, but give the details.
While on the subject of felons, in this very newspaper, some local judicial indictments normally start off with drug violations and include the notation that the suspect is a “convicted felon in possession of a firearm.”
How does a convicted felon obtain a gun? Is it stolen or did a firearm dealer sell the gun? Either way, someone broke the law and should stand in judgment.
I also take exception to Mr Kalich’s statement, “There is no legitimate reason for letting civilians arm themselves with military-grade firepower.” All guns can be dangerous in the wrong hands. I personally own a 50-year-old 22-caliber rifle that is capable of holding 21 bullets. Is this military firepower? Probably not, but it can still cause havoc in the wrong hands.
You also can purchase shotguns capable of holding 5, 7 or more shells that contain 20 mini bullets. Are these considered military firepower?
This may not seem a fair analogy to some, but in a recent internet article it was stated that the typically expensive gas mileage-unfriendly four-wheel drive truck at 100,000 miles on average only has 11 miles in actual four-wheel driving. So why do we own four-wheel drive trucks and firearms? Simple — I want one and one day I may need it!
Agreeing with Mr. Kalich on most of his articles, I ask him to bring the facts within the story. What could help is to show the total number of shootings in America and the total number involving military firepower. I would venture a wild guess that 95% of legally owned guns have never been used to harm people. Throwing all gun owners under the bus just because of the weapon they own is not the way to start a discussion with gun owners.
Remember, every day judges are hand-slapping criminals. Read this newspaper. So Mr. Kalich, with admiration I ask you, please don’t become the daily TV media that only brings partial news.
Jewel Watts
Amite County
