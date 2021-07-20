There is a segment of the population that does not feel compelled to wear a device that monitors their health every minute. This group presumably is in decent health and trusts that any significant problems will be detected during an annual checkup and blood test.
However, a story about the effect of Covid-19 on the heartbeat contains enough valuable information to produce the concession that wearable health devices sometimes can serve a useful purpose.
The story, on the website TheWhyAxis @substack.com, is headlined, “Fitbit data traces Covid’s assault on the body.” It cites a study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, that used data from Fitbit and similar devices to examine how the virus altered the physiology of people who got infected.
The main issue: “It takes nearly three months, on average, for the heart of a typical Covid patient to return to normal function after contracting the disease.”
The NIH study involved 37,000 participants and their fitness trackers for 10 months, ending this past January. During that period, 875 people reported respiratory problems and got tested for Covid-19. Of that group, 234 tested positive (the others presumably had lesser illnesses like a cold).
Writer Christopher Ingraham said the data allowed researchers to compare “the trajectory of a Covid infection” with people who had a more routine respiratory ailment.
The story includes a chart that shows a clear increase in the resting heartbeat rate of people with Covid — for as long as for two months after the symptoms first appeared.
The normal resting heartbeat rate for a healthy person is 60 per minute. In the first 60 days of infection, the NIH said the resting rate increased by nearly 2 beats per minute. It took another month to return to normal.
Meanwhile, people with lesser respiratory infections never had their resting heartbeat rate increase by more than half a beat per minute over the same four months.
Now, two extra heartbeats per minute is a 3% increase. It doesn’t seem like that big a deal. And only 234 patients were involved. But Ingraham notes that the resting heartbeat rate is a key diagnostic indicator for many good reasons. Even without Covid-19, a heart that’s beating faster when you’re at rest generally is a signal of potentially serious health problems.
“In the case of Covid specifically, the researchers think elevated heart rate is a sign of inflammation or disruption to the part of the nervous system that regulates processes like breathing and pumping blood — important stuff, in other words, and a possible clue as to why the disease is so deadly,” Ingraham wrote.
“But if nothing else the study vividly illustrates that the big mortality numbers we all know — 600,000 dead, etc. — only tell part of the Covid story. Many of those who survive their infections deal with serious complications for months afterward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.