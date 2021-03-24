One of Donald Trump’s spokesmen said recently that the former president, who lost access to many of his online accounts just before he left office, plans to start his own social media platform.
That’s certainly the path to follow if Trump wants to remain in control of his free speech rights online. As he learned when Twitter suspended his account, his commentary was dependent on the company’s interpretation of the First Amendment. Just as newspapers get to decide which stories and photos to print, social media companies have the absolute right to decide which voices get to participate.
Here’s something to think about: If Trump does start his own platform, how free will the speech actually be? Given his thin skin, it seems unlikely anyone who joins up to criticize him will be allowed to stay there very long.
Also, Trump has been among those urging the repeal of a federal law exempting internet companies from legal liability for their content. What are the chances he changes his mind when he’s on the other side of the equation?
Jack Ryan, Enterprise-Journal
