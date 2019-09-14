Upon becoming editor of the Enterprise-Journal in 2001, I thought the unsigned editorials on the left-hand side of the Opinion page would be the most important way to tell people what was on my mind.
I was following a strong history of editorials in this newspaper. Oliver Emmerich won a pair of national awards for his editorials during the civil rights summer of 1964.
His son John Emmerich was a gifted editorial writer at the Greenwood Commonwealth, as was Charles Dunagin, who was editor here for 22 years and taught me the business before he retired.
If you want to know the truth, I have rarely felt comfortable writing editorials. It is a definite challenge, especially when you are trying to put together something coherent and logical on a tight deadline. If I am criticizing something, I try to offer solutions.
Whatever discomfort there is, I’m over it. I’m writing about three per week now, and they are no longer unsigned; I started including the name of the writer a few years ago. But I was very wrong when surmising in 2001 that those would have the greatest impact on readers.
By far, it’s the columns like this one, with my mug shot at the top, that connect with people. This caught me totally by surprise many years ago. It’s the exact opposite of what I thought would happen.
The result is that if I want to write about something going on locally, it is almost always in my column instead of in an editorial. If this is what gets people’s attention, then so be it.
I say all that to report that today’s column is a personal milestone. This is the 500th consecutive weekend, without a miss, that I’ve had a column in the Enterprise-Journal.
It has taken a lot of work to keep this streak alive. I have written in cars, airplanes, hotel rooms, from my home and in my office late at night. I’m always on the hunt for ideas, and several times when I’ve been absolutely stumped, I’ve dug through the piles on my desk to find something worth writing about.
I never expected people to respond to the columns the way they have. Like the time, probably about 2004, when I bumped into Becky Rust on a Sunday and she gently chided me for not writing in that day’s paper.
Another time, badly in need of a topic, I wrote about how I was unable to keep any guppies alive in my aquarium. A couple of weeks later, I bumped into a lady in the grocery store. She confided that she had the same problem, too.
That’s another thing that surprised me: People really enjoy the personal stuff. I could write about fixing the economy, bringing peace to the world or solving race relations, but nothing comes close to the response I get when I write about my family.
In recent years, several readers have asked me how my kids are doing. They say they felt like they watched them grow up by reading about them.
Let me tell you, when they were younger, my kids were rarely happy about being the topic of conversation. Several times when my oldest son John was in junior high, he would come home from school and demand, “Dad, what did you write about me? All my teachers were telling me about it.” I loved it.
Anyway, in January 2010, I missed a Sunday column because I took John, who was an Alabama student at the time, to the Rose Bowl, where the Crimson Tide beat Texas for the national championship.
Then, a month later, I skipped another column for being on vacation during Mardi Gras. And that’s when I decided: No more misses.
Shock of shocks, I have been true to my vow. The last weekend paper without one of my columns was Sunday, Feb. 14, 2010. That’s 91⁄2 years ago. That’s a pretty long time.
I am very grateful to the many people who’ve complimented my writing over the years. It is a reminder that if we keep the local connections in the paper and online, we’ll come out fine.
Today’s column actually has a bit of a connection with 2010. The one I missed that January was because John and I went to Los Angeles for the Rose Bowl. This weekend, he and I are returning to California for the Saints-Rams game.
I have always wanted to go to the Los Angeles Coliseum because that’s where Notre Dame and Southern California play. Look for us in the 17th row of the end zone.
And rest assured, Column No. 501 will be about our trip. Those are always fun to write.
