Mississippi is blessed to have a network of planning and development districts to provide services to counties.
Grantwriting and grant administration services are valuable by themselves, though most also play a significant role in Area Agencies on Aging and Workforce Investment Area offices, as Southwest Mississippi PDD does.
Many other planning and development districts across the state also provide other services as ordered or allowed by the representatives from the member counties that serve on their governing boards.
Both Three Rivers, which serves my home county of Calhoun, and Golden Triangle take care of the billing and other paperwork for trash collection for counties in their districts that elect to use that service. In the Three Rivers district, only one county isn’t part of the solid waste program; the holdout, Chickasaw, is home to a Waste Management landfill and uses Waste Management’s services.
With another school year now underway, another program offered by Three Rivers has come to mind again.
Before my hometown newspaper was closed at the end of 2009, Three Rivers had announced its intention to start a tuition program for the graduates of high schools in all of its eight counties.
Five of those counties — Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe and Pontotoc — make up the Itawamba Community College district. Two counties, Calhoun and Lafayette, are in the Northwest Mississippi Community College district. Union County is part of the Northeast Mississippi Community College district.
The Three Rivers board of directors set up a plan to provide $25,000 per county for tuition assistance if the counties put up $100,000 or the equivalent of 1 mill of tax proceeds, whichever was less.
“That’s $4.9 million in paid tuitions over a 10-year period,” Randy Kelly, executive director of Three Rivers, said. “It’s been a great program for us. We’re honored that we could help our local governments help their constituents.”
Originally, the money could be used only at the “home” community college, but eventually Pontotoc County decided to allow tuition funding for students who decided to attend Northeast Mississippi Community College’s New Albany campus.
Calhoun County, one of the most distant district counties from Northwest’s main campus in Senatobia, allows students to use its tuition funding at any one of four community colleges.
The program is generally limited to recent high school graduates or military members recently discharged, but a committee at the community colleges involved may consider hardship cases as well.
To continue to qualify for the tuition assistance, students must take the credit-hours to be considered full-time students, and they must maintain at least a 2.5 grade-point average.
While the program can fund full tuition for some students, Kelly said it is designed to be “last money in,” after any other scholarships or assistance is provided.
Recipients of Pell grants, which cover full tuition, would receive no funds under the program. Students with scholarships for band or ACT scores, or from civic clubs or other sources, would have those funds accounted for first, and Three Rivers then pays the balance of tuition owed, if any.
A big problem with the program is that it was envisioned with higher interest rates in place, and wasn’t designed to be a long-term endeavor.
“We hoped that either the state or the federal government would pass a tuition program, and that never happened,” Kelly said. “For now, we still have several years of cash on hand that the community colleges can use when students apply.”
He said 17 counties in the state, outside the Three Rivers program, have some kind of tuition assistance program. The Three Rivers plan is based on the statewide program enacted by Tennessee.
Creating such a program in Southwest Mississippi would benefit students and the economy at large, as more highly educated workers tend to attract better jobs.
It would also give a further boost to efforts like Mississippi Scholars and Techmasters, which already give valuable assistance to students in Pike and Walthall counties, but, so far, can provide only a fraction of the tuition at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
Northeast Mississippi has no monopoly on supporting education. If they can do it there, we can do it here. It’s not that difficult, Kelly said.
“It takes a partnership, if the locals and the community colleges want to do it,” he said.
