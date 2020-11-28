Like many families, we got together on Thanksgiving Day, but made significant concessions to the coronavirus. Now we have to wait a week or two to find out if we played it safely enough.
For more than 20 years, the Ryans have celebrated the holiday with my cousin Tom Leonhard and his family in Metairie, La. Most of the regulars attended this year, and we had a good time in spite of the health precautions.
The two absences were our daughter Audrey, who was with her husband’s family in DeSoto County; and Tom’s brother Timothy. He and his family didn’t come in from Dallas because Tim tested positive for the virus a few days ago.
Still, there were 19 people on hand, including four who are in their 70s or above, the age group most at risk for serious problems from the virus.
There was plenty of socially distanced fist-bumping and elbow-bumping to take the place of the standard handshakes or hugs. Masks were available for anybody who needed one, and it seemed like there was hand sanitizer every few feet.
In short, if Mr. Virus was going to play games with this group, he would have to work at it.
Tom’s wife Jan, who really needs to be a wedding planner or something that would make good use of her ability to organize things, arranged for a large tent to be set up in their back yard. It had to be 20 or 25 feet across, and the peak of the tent was at least 15 feet high.
Two tables, each seating eight, were under the tent, while another one was on the adjacent back porch. Everyone stayed outdoors except when they were getting dinner. So I think we met the guidelines for avoiding an indoor gathering.
Fortunately, the weather cooperated. It was comfortable, and the rain held off till well after dark. I wonder how successful this would have been on a cold and rainy day, but it wasn’t a concern.
Everyone wore a mask until dinner, but after that the group’s safety commitment slipped a bit as a number of people, myself included, let the masks slip away.
Thanksgiving 2020 was a one-day sample of the average reaction to the coronavirus over the past eight months: You play by the rules at first, but as time goes on you tend to relax a bit. Everybody is ready for this pandemic to be over, but I think most people recognize we still have a ways to go.
For this parent, the nicest moment of the day was Jan’s surprise cake for my son Thomas and his fiancée Kayla.
It was a kind gesture, and a necessary one because there was “only” a Mardi Gras king cake, pecan pie and petit fours available for dessert before Jan brought out the engagement cake with a “Future Mr. and Mrs.” decoration at the top.
Thomas and KK appeared quite surprised by the cake, and I’m impressed that the people who knew about it in advance kept the secret. This group is sometimes not so good about that, especially the kids.
I suspect that many people took part in some sort of gathering like this Thursday. Hopefully most of them were able to bend gently the state and federal recommendations for holiday events instead of breaking them by ignoring all safety protocols.
These decisions do carry risks. Like I mentioned earlier, four of the guests were in their upper 70s or above. What if somebody brought the virus to Thanksgiving dinner without knowing it and got them sick?
That’s what worried me the most, and in early November I emailed Jan that while we preferred to come down as usual, if they wanted to skip this year, we would understand.
To make it more interesting, Thomas had volunteered to participate in a coronavirus vaccine trial through Ochsner Health Systems, where he works on their computer programs. He took a shot a week before Thanksgiving that, he said, gave him a small chance of showing symptoms.
Jan countered by saying her college-age son Reese and Timothy’s son, who also is in college, both had to be tested for the virus because of exposure to people who had it.
“We just all need to be vigilant with the hand sanitizer, masks and distancing and take it seriously and I think we will be OK,” she wrote in one of her notes.
That sounds like good advice for the next few months. We’ll be OK if we take this seriously, keep a distance and use masks and hand sanitizer.
