A couple of months ago, when it became clear that major news organizations were going to start capitalizing the word Black, I knew it would be a challenge to reset my brain for it.
I don’t object to capitalizing the word in reference to the descendants of slaves or people with African roots, but from experience, I was sure I would forget to hit the shift key when typing “Black.”
For 37 years, I have lower-cased the word, and that was going to be a hard habit to break. It would be the latest of many such examples for me.
Not too long ago, The Associated Press, which provides our national news and produces a grammar stylebook for reporters, said it was OK to use the “%” symbol instead of typing out the word “percent.”
In the grand scheme of things, that change was no big deal. But most times I still forget to use the symbol, and then I have to go back and fix it.
To be picky from a copy editing standpoint — and copy editors are supposed to be picky — I don’t see Black as a proper noun that gets a capital letter, even in referring to people’s ancestry.
American, African, European, Mexican are definitely proper nouns, as they are based on the name of a continent or a country.
I was not looking forward to another likely result from the change: A reader would call to ask whether we would capitalize the word “White.”
Surprisingly, that call has not yet come, although this column may prompt it. The AP now capitalizes “Black” but not “white.”
I don’t get that, but I’m not going to make a stink about it.
What’s interesting about references to Black people over the decades is how regularly the favored term changes.
Newspaper clippings from the 1950s and 1960s make me cringe when they use the word “Negro,” which was capitalized most or all of the time. It just doesn’t work today, even though some groups include it in their name, like the United Negro College Fund.
There also was “colored,” which appears to have been upper-cased sometimes and lower-cased other times.
Then there was “black” in lower case, which is what I was familiar with growing up in the 1970s and as a young reporter in the 1980s.
Then came “African-American,” a term I never cared for. I do recognize the unique experience of slaves and their descendants, but we all ought to be called straight-up Americans.
So now the preferred description, at least in writing, is Black. Once I get over the lower-casing force of habit, it will be no problem.
This column may have put me over the hump. I have not typed in the lower-case version once while writing it. A few days ago I wrote an editorial that used “Black” three times. In proofreading it, I found that I had lower-cased it twice. Old habits are just hard to break.
If anybody dislikes the change, that train has left the station. The major news organizations are unanimous on it. Even Fox News, as conservative an organization as any, has switched to “Black.”
Now I wonder whether the spoken term for Black people will evolve. On TV news shows, you can practically see panelists doing mental cartwheels to remember to say “African American” and avoid “Black.” It will be interesting to see if time changes this.
While doing some research for this column, I found some interesting information.
I kept reading about “the African diaspora,” and I didn’t know what that meant.
“Diaspora” is a population that has been involuntarily scattered from its original territory. The term first referred to Jewish people, but it certainly applies to those of African descent.
According to Wikipedia, the vast majority of people descended from relocated Africans wound up in the Western Hemisphere.
The website reported 46 million descendants in America, but that surprisingly ranks second to Brazil, which has 56 million, including mixed-race people.
Haiti and the Dominican Republic, which share the Caribbean island of Hispaniola, have more than 16 million descendants between them.
Anyway — my apologies if something in this column is insensitive or poorly written. It was unintentional. Like all of us, I’m still learning to navigate these changing waters.
