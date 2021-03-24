Everyone has read the stories about how fake news is destroying America. It turns out that, by her own admission, a skilled chef in the kitchen of made-up facts is none other than Sidney Powell, one of the people who claims election fraud cost Donald Trump a second term.
Powell has been sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems after she repeatedly alleged last year that the company participated in a scheme to deprive Trump of hundreds of thousands of votes.
On the hook for up to $1 billion in damages, Powell came up with an interesting defense: Who would seriously believe what she was saying?
In a memorandum filed Monday seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, Powell’s attorneys wrote, “No reasonable person would conclude that the statements (by Powell) were truly statements of fact.”
Another way to put it is that Powell seems to be admitting she was just making stuff up to see if anything would stick.
Evidently not much of it was sticky, as Trump left the White House a few hours before Joe Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20. But more to the point, it’s obvious that a lot of reasonable people concluded that her statements were truthful. Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol is proof.
It’s a mystery why Powell’s attorneys would include this “not really” defense in their case. They actually have some far more reasonable arguments. Political speech has a higher degree of protection from defamation claims. And the plaintiffs must show that Powell made her claims out of actual malice, meaning she knew what she said was false.
That’s a high bar, yet Powell may have aimed for it with her “no reasonable person” defense.
Jack Ryan, Enterprise-Journal
