People keep asking how to discern the difference between straight news reporting and opinion in “the media” amid the nation’s turbulent political maelstrom.
They keep posing such questions because the lines between the two genres have grown fuzzier due to the ever-growing array of social media organizations that refer to themselves as “media.”
You see them as IHateDemocrats.com and IHateRepublicans.com and such.
This “media-a-minute” explosion on the circuits of Facebook and its cousins is as perplexing to most of us as how to keep from getting the coronavirus.
Both “straight play” of the news and “opinion” fall occasionally into that discourse normally reserved for beauty “in the eye of the beholder.”
Anybody at anytime can believe someone or something is beautiful — or that it is “news” or “opinion.” He or she can retain that belief no matter what the rest of humankind believes. Standards do exist, however.
This came up in a recent discussion on, quite naturally, the airwaves of Facebook when a learned man sincerely asked “Who is a talking head, a pundit, a commentator or an editor, but describes himself as a journalist?”
He continued, “Whom do you consider journalists? How do I determine the difference between journalism and opinion ... not taking sides, as I see it right and left, but asking.”
I plunged ahead.
“Opinion should be marked as opinion,” I said. “ ‘Analysis’ is mostly opinion. ‘Perspective’ is opinion. ‘Context’ is usually opinion. There is often a thin line between ‘the news’ and ‘opinion.’
“In general, most newspaper reporters write unbiased stories, even though, being human, they obviously have opinions. If they aren't professional enough to play it straight they should be expelled.
“I know nothing of the electronic news world which nowadays seems almost all opinion all the time,” I continued. “I don't mean 100 percent. Nothing is 100 percent except God's love (my view). Be wary of the social media world. It’s full of crackpots posing as reporters and fake-news groups masquerading as The New York Times.”
As a government PR guy, I had some trouble distinguishing between real reporters and fake ones and the outfits they represented. I finally decided to not issue credentials to anyone unaligned with a recognized media organization. That was a hard line to take but I took it.
By “government PR guy,” I meant my stint as the Mississippi House of Representatives’ media liaison person from 1997-2009. When I took that post, almost zero marginal-media outfits were operating locally. Later, the state Capitol was overrun with them and they all wanted a seat on Press Row.
They also wanted a desk in the Kenneth Toler Press Room on the building’s third floor, which has an exquisite, elegant view of the whole place (and which legislators have tried to seize as their own space for years, to no avail, fortunately.)
I was stubborn enough in that era to reject all candidates for Capitol press credentials, as I said, unless they were from a universally accepted media outfit, meaning a known newspaper, television or radio group. My bosses backed me up on that.
I took that stance until several state newspapers pulled their Jackson correspondent to save money, making seats available on hallowed Press Row. Considering further cutbacks in reporting, I am assuming that those cushions today are largely filled by oft-unrecognizable “media” organizations.
If that’s the situation in our state Capitol, imagine what it’s like in the U.S. Capitol, where hundreds of humans and maybe a robot or two appear daily with loads of news-gathering accoutrements.
I’d hate to be that PR guy.
Mac Gordon is a part-time resident of McComb. He is a retired newspaperman. He can be reached at macmarygordon @gmail.com.
