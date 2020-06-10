Did we really just go from a global lockdown to global mass demonstrations in the streets? That’s quite a turnaround. So much for social distancing. You can’t keep young people cooped up for long.
As I first predicted three months ago, this was not going to be a repeat of the Spanish Flu. The world had advanced too far for that. A killer virus like that requires isolated populations. The world is far too interconnected.
It’s quite possible that another virus, SARS-Cov-2, has been percolating around the world for a lot longer than we realize. There are numerous examples of people who tested positive for the antibodies who were sick last fall. The first SARS outbreak was in 2003.
My wife Ginny thinks she had it five years ago. I remember it well. It was a violent hacking cough from which she nearly passed out. We went to the emergency room for answers, a rarity for the Emmerich family. They had no idea what is was other than some unknown upper respiratory virus.
I was quite sick in late February. I kept joking that it was COVID. Now I’m wondering if the joke was on me. At the time, tests weren’t available. It seems like every other person I talk to thinks they had it.
As I dove into the world of viruses, I soon realized that science doesn’t know far more than it does now. Studies estimate there are probably more undiscovered human viruses than known human viruses.
Conceptualize this: The average human body contains 300 trillion viruses, including 80 percent of all known species. The human battle against viral infection is an ongoing process that never ends.
Fortunately, the immune system is a marvel of God. We are still trying to learn all its potent features. But we are not helpless babes at the mercy of a killer virus.
Nobody can predict the future. And I was OK with a precautionary period, but the lockdown got taken to an extreme, greatly damaging the world economy, which will end up costing far more lives than the virus.
As I write on Monday, June 8, there were 373 U. S. COVID-19 deaths yesterday, the lowest in two months. That’s less than the average daily death rate from infectious diseases in a normal year.
Experts forecast that Mississippi would need 4,000 ventilators. As of today, Mississippi has 83 patients on ventilators, down from a peak of 110. That’s a huge miss.
This is not to say that COVID-19 is not real. It most certainly is and has killed many. But our panicked response was far out of proportion compared to the risk of the virus. Other than the sick and the very old, COVID-19 is no more threatening than the flu.
So far, COVID-19 has almost perfectly followed the bell shape curve of Farr’s Law regardless of lockdown severity.
This is good news! The European daily fatality rates are now 15 times lower than their peaks. U.S. daily fatalities are a third of peak and continue to decline just like Europe. Famous Sweden, which had the least restrictive lockdown, is seeing similar declines, albeit at a slower rate.
I have been frustrated by the media in many regards. For instance, you will still see articles such as “COVID deaths reach all-time high.” Well, true. Even one new death will cause an all-time high. But that is nonsense. What matters is the total daily death trend.
As someone who deals in the digital media space, I can tell you this: A headline like that will get a heck of a lot of reads and lots of ad revenue. As readers, we have to be smarter than that.
Our overreaction will leave us with $3 trillion in new national debt. Some economists believe that’s not a problem since inflation is in check. I fear we are leaving future generations with a huge burden. If so, shame on us.
Even if our shutdown cut the COVID-19 deaths in half, which would be a stretch, it comes out to $30 million per life saved, and most of these would be the elderly and infirm, whose days were already numbered.
Mississippi still has state and local lockdown orders. Indoor meetings of more than 50 are still banned. Restaurant seating is limited. There are a whole host of restrictions. It’s time for them to end and for life to get back to normal. If you want to stay home, let that be your personal choice.
No doubt as we test more, there will continue to be lots of COVID-19 cases. It’s the daily death rate that matters. If it shoots back up, I will join those clanging the alarm.
Meanwhile, hordes are marching in the streets to protest police brutality. Yes, some police can be brutal. Like every other profession, there are good cops and bad cops.
I cheer the protestors. This is what a free society is all about. It gives me joy to see a free people demonstrating for a just cause. But just like cops, there are good demonstrators and bad ones.
What has changed is technology. We’re in hyperdrive. We are undergoing a grand experiment. What happens when you give everyone instant access to almost all the cumulative knowledge in the world?
Strange things happen, and we are watching them unfold before our very eyes at a phenomenally rapid pace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.