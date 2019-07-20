Many years ago, I accepted the fact that putting out the Enterprise-Journal unavoidably involves errors. This is because the people who produce the paper are human and therefore imperfect.
Some of the mistakes are big, some are small. Some are embarrassing and make people mad, some are funny and make people laugh.
An error in that last category occurred last week, and for all my 36 years of experience, I was the one who made the mistake.
You may have seen it — rest assured plenty of people did, and they contacted me. It involved an incorrect word used repeatedly in Wednesday’s story about a Pike County pollworker at the Progress precinct who was upset that he would not be allowed to work in this year’s elections.
The story began on Page 1 and then continued on Page 2. Five times on the second page, the word “pollworkers” had been replaced by the mystery word of the day: “plow-joggers.”
Here’s how that happened.
I had seen the front-page part of the story and decided to wait until Page 2 was finished before reading and editing the rest of it.
At about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Page 2 was ready for review. We were running a few minutes late, but nothing serious. The deadline pressure that was a real factor in making hasty mistakes in the good old days of rushed morning work was not an issue.
I read the pollworker story, correcting a couple of things as I went along, and then ran it through our software’s spellcheck function. Same as a thousand times before, with one error that I didn’t learn about until lunch on Wednesday.
I was at the McComb Rotary Club meeting, happy that the Golden Corral had bacon in its buffet, when Robert Accardo asked why “plowjoggers” was in the pollworker story. I had no idea what he was talking about till he showed me a copy of the paper.
I was the last person to see that story before it went to the press, and I was mystified at how it could have happened. It took a few minutes, but after rounding up the usual suspects in my mind, the only possible answer was that I replaced the good “pollworkers” word with the weird “plowjoggers” during the spellcheck.
Sure enough, my spell-check program flags “pollworkers” as a suspect word. The first suggested replacement in a long list is “plow-joggers.” And instead of clicking the “skip” button, I told spellcheck to replace every use of “pollworkers” in the Page 2 part of the story. With a computer’s efficiency, it did just as instructed.
That, of course, leads to an entirely new question: How could a word I’d never heard of be a replacement for a fairly common election term?
Accardo is a former election commissioner and could have been snippy about the mistake. After all, in one particularly silly instance, the story used “plowjoggers” in a quote from election commissioner Trudy Berger.
But Accardo was a good sport, saying the correct word was obvious even though it wasn’t there.
That afternoon proved to me that a lot of people are still reading the newspaper. I got several e-mails and text messages about that story.
A friend in California who reads the paper online put it best. “Plowjoggers?” was his one-word text message.
News editor Mack Spencer, who wrote the story (and to whom I apologized for my spellcheck madness), went online to find out the origin of the mystery word.
It turns out that John Adams, the second president, was a young Massachusetts lawyer in 1761 when he got upset about something called writs of assistance.
These were granted by the king of England and allowed certain people to search private property, seize anything they thought was illegal and avoid responsibility for any damages they might cause.
So Adams created the pen name of — ready? — Humph-rey Plowjogger to criticize this unfairness in newspapers of the time. According to the Founder of the Day website, this made Adams “one of the earliest agitators against the Mother Country’s mistakes.”
You can trace a direct line from this to our Fourth Amendment, which prohibits the government from unreasonable searches and seizures.
I write all this not to make light of my mistake. I hate making errors. But this story shows how they can happen in most unusual ways.
And sometimes, all you can do is grimace and try to do it right the next time. Just in case, though, someone else will spellcheck this column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.