Whenever there’s a close election in Mississippi, there’s a good chance it will wind up in court, usually because there’s been either fraud or procedural error in the handling of absentee ballots.
So it is with Leflore County District 4 Supervisor Wayne Self’s lawsuit contesting his 16-vote defeat to Eric Mitchell in the Nov. 5 general election. Self’s attorney says her examination of the ballot boxes turned up at least two dozen absentee ballots — and maybe twice that many — that should not have been counted, plus assorted other irregularities.
A jury will have to sort the facts out, but the chance of election error could be lowered statewide if Mississippi were to take steps to reduce the necessity for absentee ballots.
It could do so by adopting in-person, “no excuse” early voting, as two-thirds of the states have already done. If people could show up at the courthouse and vote a week or two ahead of Election Day without having to provide a reason, most would have no need for an absentee ballot.
This would both reduce errors and probably make it easier to detect fraud.
