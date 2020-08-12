Richard Howorth isn’t bashful about being fired by President Donald Trump last week.
Here’s the way he led an op ed column in the Tupelo Daily Journal on Sunday: “I’m fired. By the President.”
The former Oxford mayor and owner of Square Books was referring to the president removing him and another Tennessee Valley Authority director, board chairman Skip Thompson of Alabama, from their jobs.
Trump slammed TVA’s hiring of “foreign” workers and criticized the high salary of its top executive.
As usual, Trump’s demagoguery sounded good, but Howorth has a good rebuttal to Trump’s criticism, and I’ll get to some of that later. First, a little TVA history.
It was created in 1933 to provide navigation, flood control, electricity generation, fertilizer manufacturing, and economic development to the Tennessee Valley, a region hard hit by the Great Depression. TVA’s service area covers most of Tennessee, parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Kentucky, and small slices of Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
Over the years, TVA has developed primarily into a power utility, owned by the federal government. It has a nine-member board of directors, each nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate.
Some say it’s socialistic — the government owning a big business. President Dwight Eisenhower called it an example of “creeping socialism” and told friends in private, “I’d like to sell the whole thing.”
Instead, in 1959 Eisenhower signed into law amendments to the TVA Act that essentially resolved an ongoing argument between free-enterprise Republicans and public-power Democrats.
The deal gave TVA financial independence but provided it could not expand its power sales beyond the territory it served in 1957.
Now back to the present.
Trump’s justifications for his action were TVA’s recent use of an external company to fulfill about 20 percent of TVA’s technology services, which involved furloughing some TVA employees; and the salary of the TVA CEO last year was a “whopping $8 million” last year.
Howorth wrote that the Canadian company TVA used for tech work was contractually required to use only U.S. workers and to keep all data in the U.S.
“While no one on the TVA board likes the idea of furloughing TVA workers, the board is obligated to make TVA as beneficial as it possibly can be to all the people in the Valley,” Howorth wrote.
Howorth added that although the salary of CEO Jeff Lyash “seems to defy reason (akin to that for football coaches), the base salary is just shy of $1 million annually. The rest is at-risk incentive pay determined by a strict set of markers; still, $8 million puts the executive’s pay in the bottom one-fourth of similar utility companies. ...
“The President said that, if the board, now entirely Trump appointees, did not immediately lower the CEO salary to below $500,000, he would continue firing directors and replacing them until they did. Finding someone qualified to run TVA, with its complex operations — nuclear plants, river control, environmental stewardship — and 10,000 employees, the sixth largest utility corporation in the country, at that salary will be difficult if not impossible, though I’m sure many friends of friends of the President might apply.”
Howorth continued, “Let’s not kid ourselves. This was a MAGA drama conceived by the President’s team to alter his current political trajectory. His actions upon TVA accompanied his press conference signing an executive order ‘requiring that only United States citizens and nationals are appointed to competitive service,’ with which, as I say, TVA already was in compliance.
“To my knowledge, the White House never called to ask us for an explanation, and I have to wonder if the President even knows that TVA receives zero federal tax dollars.
“I was the sole Democrat, appointed by Obama in 2011 and again in 2015, remaining on the board. ... So, I get it — politics. But firing the board chair, a Trump appointee, Skip Thompson from Alabama, one of the finest and ablest leaders I have ever worked with, made no sense at all, except in the context of the President’s show.”
