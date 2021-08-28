Over the years I have learned that bad things tend to happen in threes.
On Monday our internet service was out for seven hours, forcing a complicated work-around to produce plates for our printing press.
On Wednesday the press was shut down for more than three hours when there was a problem with the delivery of blue ink to the front page.
What else could happen to make my life miserable? Here comes this area’s first hurricane of 2021!
That makes one, two, three big pieces of bad news, problems, challenges, headaches and generally dispiriting annoyances. All in five days.
To make it more interesting, this is the weekend when the Enterprise-Journal is switching to its new website. Planning for that has been interesting enough, and only became more so once it was clear that Hurricane Ida was taking aim at the mouth of the Mississippi River.
Anyway, to recount this week’s misadventures in more detail:
At 2:10 p.m. Monday, the Sparklight (Cable One) internet service went out. This happens every so often for a few minutes, but after an hour we called to check.
An 18-wheeler had gone off the road near Bogue Chitto and took out two utility poles. Sparklight’s internet line went down with them. I heard the outage ran as far south as Magnolia.
The problem for the newspaper is that we use the internet to process pages for us and our printing customers. Newspapers in Laurel, Hammond and Franklinton were on their way.
We hooked up a “hot spot” internet service but could not figure out how to get the pages to our pre-press equipment. To make a long and frustrating story short, our computer guy Chance Conerly was able to figure it out, and we were making plates at 7:15 p.m.
We were behind by about four hours but got those three papers plus the Enterprise-Journal done a few minutes after midnight. The internet came back at 9:15, which helped speed up things, and we lived to fight another day.
That day was Wednesday. It was the printing press’ turn to misbehave. The press guys, Martell Harris, Thomas Blagg and DeMarcus Walker, told me what the problem was and said they could fix it.
This was not as bad as losing the internet. If the fix did not work, we would be limited in our color printing, but we would still print.
Twice, at 4:15 p.m. and 4:45, I was on the verge of taking the damaged press unit out of service. But the guys stuck with it, enduring a Murphy’s Law series of mishaps that delayed the press startup by a few minutes more each time.
Once again, we were running late in getting that day’s papers — a Hattiesburg weekly, Laurel and Hammond — printed and labeled. To make life more interesting, Laurel and Hattiesburg each had a glossy football magazine going out in their paper that night. The Enterprise-Journal’s long-scheduled football section also had to be inserted in our paper.
All that takes time. Magazines are more difficult to manage than regular thin circulars. But like Monday night, the mailroom crew stuck with it. They finished at 12:25 a.m., about two hours later than usual.
So that was two bad things. I joked Thursday with a few people that a third one had to be coming. I had no idea how right I was until 6:30 that evening, when Mary Ann said we needed to go to the grocery store to stock up for family members headed our way this weekend.
I knew there was a storm near Cuba, but thought it was headed to Texas. Apparently it has now decided to take Interstate 55 inland.
A hurricane, whatever its strength, is bad news. But experience is a fine teacher, so we are ahead of the game. Tuesday’s Enterprise-Journal will be printed today, as will Hammond’s Tuesday edition and Franklinton’s weekly edition.
This has been one of the most frustrating weeks in some time. Nothing seemed to go right, and that gets tiresome. But all three of these bad things reminded me that there usually is a way to work through the tough stuff. Fortunately, we found it each time.
