Farmers and environmentalists have been arguing for decades over proposals for a massive federal flood-control project in the south Mississippi Delta. The fight is continuing into a new presidential administration.
Four conservation groups are suing the Environmental Protection Agency, with the ultimate goal of blocking construction of pumps in the Yazoo Backwater area north of Vicksburg.
The pump project moved closer to approval during President Donald Trump’s four years in office, propelled by lobbying from Mississippi elected officials.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday gave a green light to the project, but Congress has set aside only a portion of the money needed. The estimated price tag is at least $400 million.
It’s unclear how the EPA will view the pumps once the agency gets a new leader as Joe Biden becomes president, or if the lawsuit by the conservation groups will block what the Corps has done.
American Rivers, National Audubon Society, Sierra Club and Healthy Gulf sued the EPA on Jan. 12 in federal court. The lawsuit says the pumps would “drain tens of thousands of acres of hemispherically significant wetlands in an ecologically rich and sparsely populated area.”
The EPA vetoed a version of the proposed pump project in 2008, but the agency’s administrator appointed by Trump, Andrew Wheeler, said in April that the EPA would reconsider that decision. An EPA regional administrator in Atlanta wrote Nov. 30 that the current version of the pump project is not subject to the 2008 veto.
The conservation groups say in their lawsuit that the EPA’s reversal of its own veto disregarded “core principles of administrative law, including the obligation to seek public comment and provide a rational explanation for such an abrupt reversal.”
The flatlands between the Mississippi and Yazoo rivers are dominated by agriculture and dotted with small communities. The area has flooded nine of the past 10 years, including a 2019 deluge.
The current proposal calls for pumps near Deer Creek north of Vicksburg, while a previous proposal would have put them a few miles away.
Opponents say pushing water out of the south Delta could cause worse flooding downstream along the Mississippi River, and that the main beneficiaries of the project would be agribusinesses.
The late Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona once called the Yazoo Backwater pumps “one of the worst projects ever conceived by Congress.” But the pumps have bipartisan support in Mississippi, including from Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, whose district includes the backwater area.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, Republican U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith and other politicians who support the pump project appeared in Vicksburg on Jan. 11 with Wheeler.
The pumps were originally proposed as part of a larger federal flood-control plan. Wicker said Yazoo Backwater flooding has been exacerbated by other structures that were built as part of that plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.