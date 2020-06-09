“It has become increasingly popular, especially in the South, to blame the news media for most of the problems of the day.”
That sounds like an observation right out of the present day. But it’s not. It’s the opening sentence of an Enterprise-Journal editorial from May 1970.
It was a response not just to criticism of the news industry in another fraught time, but to the analysis and advice of Dr. Sam Talbert, the head of the journalism department at the University of Mississippi.
Talbert, speaking to high school students, advocated for a fuller view of issues and events in the news — not just the reporting of happenings, but the causes behind them and the consequences stemming from them.
His focus in that speech was the unrest and shootings of four students at Kent State University during Vietnam War protests, but he made note of Mississippi’s struggles with desegregation, as well.
Talbert’s solution was more and better journalists, who could add the context he suggested and foster communication among the people of the state.
“The challenge must be met by journalists,” Talbert said. “There is no reason to believe our political leaders will sweep away the blinding profusion of details which obscure relatively simple principles. They have too often failed. The only really free and effective leadership in the state is the leadership of courageous and intelligent journalists.”
This came at a time when many, if not most, Southern newspapers were trying to fairly and adequately cover the evolution of civil rights in the United States broadly and in their hometowns specifically.
It wasn’t unusual for journalists and their newspapers to be threatened for their coverage of civil rights issues, even if the coverage was of the “just the facts, ma’am” variety.
That leads to another point in the 1970 editorial.
“Sometimes the entire story about truth and consequences is unpleasant for many to read, and those who yell the most for ‘objective reporting’ only consider ‘objective reporting’ to be that which coincides with their own views and, often as not, prejudices,” the editorial said. “And then there are those who want to hide the truth.”
Fake news, anyone?
President Donald Trump and others — of both main parties, or of no particular party at all — are fond of deploying that label, but it never seems to apply to anything other than items which, regardless of their truth, are unflattering to them.
Many things have been reported about Trump, both before and during his presidency, that did not paint him in a good light, and he denied them despite written and recorded evidence to the contrary.
That he doesn’t like them doesn’t make them fake, and the same goes for others that deploy the fake-news label or something similar.
Journalists are human, and are not perfect. We make mistakes.
There are “news” outlets for which the term can only loosely be used, and which spin the news to present the view they desire to illustrate.
But by and large, journalists do their best to be objective, to find the facts and present what can be proved. We sometimes fall short, but that happens by accident or unfortunate inattention, not deliberate intent.
It doesn’t help that the line is blurred by “news” channels on television which carry a lot of programming that is opinion and entertainment.
Opinion has its place on television, just as opinion pages are a vital part of newspapers. The problem is that television channels often do not do a great job of properly labeling their offerings.
The 1970 editorial ended with an anecdote about a Southerner who moved north to work for a national publication, and it seems a fitting end here, too.
“Upon returning home to cover a local incident for his magazine, he was asked if he was ‘going back up North and print more lies about us.’
“ ‘Worse than that,’ was his quick reply. ‘I’m going to print the truth.’ ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.