When Pike County Sheriff James Brumfield and two of his top assistants spoke to the McComb Rotary Club this week, it was clear that the illegal drug trade is as thriving and lucrative as ever.
Brumfield said there were 166 people in his jail and added, “For every one in jail, there’s 10 more we could put in jail.” He did not specifically link those 1,660 potential inmates to drugs, but it’s certain that for many of them, narcotics play a role in any trouble they may have caused.
Chief deputy Brad Bellipanni said Brumfield has encouraged his staff to think outside the box. And they have: The sheriff’s office started its own narcotics division a couple of months ago, although Bellipanni added, “We don’t have enough people to fight that battle.”
Davis Haygood is in charge of the narcotics division, and creating it was a good idea.
This means that Pike County has to pay for the division by itself, and the sheriff will play a key role in deciding what resources the division gets. He has less clout with state agencies like the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics or any regional drug control agency funded by local counties and cities.
Haygood said the new narcotics division has already made 25 arrests and participated in a splashy case down in Baton Rouge.
He said he had information about a local guy who was buying drugs in Louisiana and selling it in Pike County. A joint investigation led to the discovery of the largest-ever seizure of an indoor marijuana-growing facility in East Baton Rouge Parish. Lawmen there found 1,000 marijuana plants growing in a warehouse.
Haygood also said methamphetamine use is rising. Most of it is coming into the country courtesy of drug cartels in Mexico. Homegrown labs, he added, are a thing of the past.
Buyers must beware: Haygood said meth and heroin sometimes are laced with fentanyl, a drug that can be fatal in even a small amount.
Speaking of that, Haygood noted that 10 local overdose cases in 2020 and this year were fatal. Last year, he added, deputies administered Narcan, an emergency nasal spray for heroin overdose victims, nine times. They’ve already done it five times this year.
“We are actually having cases now where we have to administer three and four bottles” of the spray, he said. “That shows you the strength of the drugs they are using.”
The Baton Rouge case was good law enforcement, but otherwise the news on the drug front sounds pretty grim. This nugget perfectly illustrates that: Haygood said one person who overdosed on heroin and got revived with Narcan needed the exact same treatment the very next day. The next day!
Wait a second: There is one positive trend. The abuse of prescription drugs like opioids, which are heroin’s first cousin, is down. But Haygood said that’s because they’re harder to get, while meth and heroin are easier and cheaper.
Here’s a sad truth about our culture: “If it’s illegal and people want to do it, it doesn’t matter what you do,” Haygood observed. “They’re going to figure out a way to do it.”
Which led to my question: The sheriff wants his staff to think outside the box. Are we doing enough of this when it comes to drugs?
I hate to be negative about a problem, but I just don’t see how we stop people from using drugs. Like Haygood said, if they want it, they will figure out how to get it.
Haygood answered my question by talking about successful drug courts in the state, which have helped a lot of addicts clean up. There are other positive efforts that offer alternatives to prison sentences.
Yet we keep reading stories about gigantic marijuana warehouses and people who are so strung out they overdose two days in a row.
Nobody wants to talk about it, but I think the legalization of certain drugs, specifically marijuana, ought to be part of the “outside the box” conversation.
In several states, marijuana is now legal for recreational use — and is taxed. Mississippi should watch what happens in those states and be prepared, because one day it will be legal here. If nothing else, we could use that revenue to boost drug treatment and recovery efforts.
It seems obvious to me that addicts need more help.
