I am missing first cousin Bill Fitzgerald and childhood friend Howard Coumbe, both of whom died in recent days. We all grew up a hundred yards from each other in a decidedly middle class McComb neighborhood.
Bill’s house and ours almost backed up to one another. We would cut through a neighbor’s backyard to reach the other’s house. Our mothers, who were sisters, also took that route for visits, dodging coachwhips along the way.
The large Coumbe family lived just up the street from us. Howard was an excellent athlete, probably ranking only behind future-Ole Miss standout Freddy Brister, Millsaps guard Jackson Jones and Keith Sanders in the neighborhood.
Howard was tough, as were most members of his railroad family. He became an artist for a firm in Jackson specializing in stained glass, and his work is seen throughout the city’s high churches and cathedrals today.
Howard and Bill both proudly served the country. Bill, an insurance case investigator, was several years younger than Howard and I. He came along in the Army barely late enough to miss Vietnam.
Howard fought with the Marines over there, about the same time of my less-perilous Navy stint.
Bill’s father, a master craftsman, owned an automobile body and upholstery shop. Howard’s was among the hundreds of city men who worked in the railroad shops. My dad was a newspaper reporter, so there was little difference in resources among the three families — and in the dozens of other families whose modest homes lined the area bordered by West Street to the west, Burke to the east, High to the north and Aston to the south.
We all thought our neighborhood perfect. We attended a quality grammar school with resolute teachers, and we were lucky to have Hosey Magee as caretaker and protector.
The houses where we lived were of World War II vintage, most constructed after the “greatest generation” returned triumphantly home. In one of them resided Benny Hayman, a gentleman whose war record was almost unmatched.
Many of the other fathers close by were also veterans and began building families soon after their return. My own dad could not claim veteran status, but he must’ve written a thousand glowing stories about those who could.
Boys in the neighborhood spent summers rounding up teams for the baseball games played on a sandlot at the nearby National Guard Armory. An epic war hero and railroader himself, Charles L. “Red” Womack should have been handed the deed to that strip of land for all he hours he spent teaching us how to play ball.
The McComb airport covered our otherwise barren western border. Howard and I camped out in its wooded area almost nightly one such summer. We’d cook bacon for supper and trek to the FAA office on the grounds and buy a Coke from Mr. Crews, Mr. Schenck or Mr. Cousins, who kept their eyes out for menacing storms and enemy aircraft.
Not many years later, in advanced adolescence, some of us built a two-story treehouse in those same woods where all manner of growing up was pursued, the gritty details better forgotten. It might now be a fixture in someone’s backyard.
This was the stuff of small-town Mississippi, that idyllic time in the late 1940s, after the war, and in the 1950s when we thought all was right with the world. We were to realize later that it was not as perfect as we were led to believe. Those truths came hard.
Howard, Bill and I were there in the middle of it, learning the real lessons of life in a time that became more impermanent with each day.
Mac Gordon is a native of McComb. He is a retired reporter. He can be reached at macmary gordon@gmail.com.
(1) comment
Amen to a wonderful tribute for Howard and Bill, two solid men. Thank you for remembering them.
