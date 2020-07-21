Do you happen to remember just where you were and just what happened this past Easter Sunday? I am talking about that devastating tornado that came through our area that fateful day.
While most of us were unaffected by it, that cannot be said for everyone. When I thought of this, I had another thought, and that was, why do such bad things happen to such good people?
I don’t imagine they were ready to go any more than we were ready to give them up. But this is just something that will come to all of us eventually.
I have a saying: We weren’t meant to be here forever; we’re just passing through. Still, it doesn’t make things like this any easier.
Then, as though the tornadoes and all the destruction wasn’t enough, what hits us next? The deadly coronavirus.
I know this might sound strange, but for some reason I have never feared for my life from this virus. And I never thought I would actually know someone who died from it. All of that changed recently.
You remember I said I wondered sometimes why it seems such bad things happened to such good people? I got the shock of my life when I heard that COVID-19 had taken the life of Mr. Glenn Green.
I did not know Mr. Green personally, but I had heard of him and what a good person he was. And I do not know his wife Carol, but my husband knows her through his work.
I just want to say to Carol that I am so terribly sorry for her loss, and that I pray that the Lord will bring peace and comfort to her heart, and her family, in the days to come.
I know it will not be easy, but the Lord is always there for you. He knows what you are going through, the pain and sorrow and heartbreak, because as we know He’s been there Himself with the loss of his precious Son.
It says in the Bible that He will never leave us or forsake us, so we know He will be there through every step of your difficult journey.
This is just something that comes to all of us — the way God planned it from the beginning of time.
There is a comforting thought I’d like to leave with you. Neither you nor any of the rest of us have to wonder where Mr. Glenn is at this very moment. Because we know that when he took his last breath on this earth, his next one was in the loving arms of our dear Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven. May God bless and comfort you and your family always.
Debbie Touchstone
Jayess
